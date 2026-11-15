Gaddis Beyond Transhumance

Rahul Singh, Zahid Ahmed Bhat, Sanjay Singh

rs647645@gmail.com

For generations, the Gaddi community has been categorised under one umbrella in both academic and popular imagination: transhumant shepherds, pastoralists. A community that migrates seasonally between the high pastures of the Himalayas and the valleys below. That is a neat, handy description - and it is also an incomplete one that erases centuries of political, military and symbolic significance. The scholarship that exists on the Gaddis, admittedly, is valuable. Anthropologists and sociologists have provided rich ethnographic details of the Gaddi culture and identity. But ethnography is not history, and in looking at the Gaddis mainly as a subject of cultural observation rather than historical inquiry, scholars have missed something crucial: this community was not simply herding sheep on the margins of empires.

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An Origin Story Still in Dispute

Even where the Gaddis came from remains an unanswered question. One account dates to the reign of Meruvarman (the ruler of Brahmaur) around 680 CE, who is said to have brought Brahman priests from near Bhopal to staff the temples he built - a migration that may have seeded the community's presence in the region, says Professor Mahesh Sharma. Gaddis were a semi-nomadic tribe inhabiting the Punjab, probably "Takkadesa" though originally they may have come from the Hindukush region, as they have many affinities with the non-Muslims according to German Art Historian Hermann Goetz, in his book "The Early Wooden Temples of Chamba". The Gaddis, however, have another tale to tell, that their ancestors fled Lahore in the time of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and came to Brahmaur. A folk couplet still remembers it - "Ujreya Lahore, te baseya Bharmaur" - Lahore was ruined and Bharmaur was inhabited.

There is no archaeological or literary evidence to support either of these stories. But the continued existence of these competing narratives - two scholarly, one oral - is itself informative. It implies a long and complicated history of the population, not a community that just appeared as nomadic herders with no political history of their own.

Soldiers, Not Just Shepherds

The most damning evidence against the transhumance comes from the battlefield. In 920 CE, Sahil Varma, the ruler of Chamba, shifted his capital from Brahmaur to Chamba and fought a twelve-year war with Kulu. The conflict ended not in honest peace but in treachery. At a supposed reconciliation feast, the Kulu men secretly pulled the planks from a river crossing, and under cover of darkness sent the Chamba soldiers to their deaths in the gorge below. Tellingly, the historical record - as preserved in J. Hutchison and J. Ph. Vogel's History of the Panjab Hill States - refers to the Chamba force throughout as "the Gaddi Army". This name only makes sense if the core fighting strength of the army, and its identity, came from Brahmapura.

Even Anja Wagner's book (The Gaddi beyond Pastoralism) is directly against this idea of a "transhumance-only narrative." So is all of Dr. Stephen Christopher's work.

But this wasn't a one-time thing. Four centuries later, when the Mongol invader Dulchu sacked Kashmir in 1320 CE and forced its ruler Suhadeva to flee to Kishtwar, it was the Gaddis of Kishtwar who launched a marauding expedition into the Valley once the invaders withdrew - an offensive only turned back by Ramachandra, Kashmir's commander-in-chief, as recorded by Walter Roper Lawrence in The Valley of Kashmir. A community based only on seasonal grazing does not conduct cross-border military expeditions. A well-armed, organised and politically aggressive one.

Even the outside observers who met the Gaddis generations later could not ignore this martial character. In 1881, when the Hungarian anthropologist Baron K. E. von Ujfalvy visited Chamba, he described the Gaddi as "a robustly built, courageous mountain people" who, "only a few decades" before his visit, "were the terror of neighbouring lands, into which they made frequent predatory raids." The point is that this reputation for raiding coexisted with their by-then peaceful agricultural life. The pastoral identity we recognise today is a late chapter, not the whole book.

Guards of the Throne, Not Just Guardians of Flocks

Where military history complicates the transhumance narrative, court history destroys it. Von Ujfalvy also obtained a set of illustrations from Raja Shyam Singh, then a boy of fifteen, one of which shows a Raja or son of a Raja hawking, accompanied by four men in Gaddi dress bearing arms. Why should a people who are supposed to be nomadic pastoralists be trusted to physically guard the person of a Raja? The painting itself poses a question that modern scholarship has not asked.

Figure 1: Illustration reproduced from the collection obtained from Raja Shyam Singh by Baron K. E. von Ujfalvy - a Raja (or Raja's son) hawking, accompanied by an attendant on horseback and four escorting guards clad in Gaddi dress carrying weapons.

Troops in Gaddi Dress performing archery. (Chamba, 1770, Chandigarh Museum)

That answer is the depth of faith the Chamba rulers had in the community. O. C. Handa in his book The Gaddi Land in Chamba states that the royal harem was filled mostly by functionaries of Gaddi descent. Perhaps the most striking custom of all was the participation of every community in the state on the eve of a new ruler's coronation, but the Raja himself dressed and crowned as a Gaddi on the first day. The same coronation ceremony is also mentioned by H. J. Maynard in his work "Influence of the Indian king upon the growth of caste", Journal of the Punjab Historical Society, Vol. VI, Calcutta, 1918. He has explained that the ruler and the Gaddis felt that there was a special relationship between them. This was no accidental pageantry. It was a ritual acknowledgement of a common sovereignty, a symbolic declaration of the unity of the throne of Chamba and the identity of the Gaddis.

The Cost of "Historical Amnesia"

Professor Mahesh Sharma argues that Gaddis have forgotten Gaddi history - a community that has a substantial historical past but has not been recorded by the academic historians in Jammu and Kashmir. The gap is inhomogeneous. Dr. Stephen Christopher, Anja Wagner, Richard Axelby, and Professor Mahesh Sharma himself have done much research on the Gaddis of Himachal Pradesh. The Gaddis of Jammu and Kashmir, however, have remained virtually unstudied except one research paper of Dr. Stephen Christopher which is based on fieldwork in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here, the community's own history exists only in fragments-oral histories passed down without the written research to contextualise or preserve them. This is not a small academic mistake. When a community's political and military past is reduced to a single anthropological category, something is lost that is not easily recovered once the oral memory fades further with each generation.

A Call to the Region's Universities

The evidence collected here-from colonial-era travelogues to regional dynastic histories to the testimony of the Gaddis' own oral tradition-should be enough to unsettle the easy label of "transhumant people." The Gaddis fought wars, lent their name to armies, guarded the royal courts and symbolically shared in the sovereignty of Chamba's rulers. That is not the profile of a community on the periphery of history. It is a profile of a community written from it.

Here, especially, institutions of higher education have a role to play in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gaddis of Himachal Pradesh are at least beginning to get some scholarly consideration. Their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir across the border have not. Until researchers do serious work on this front, the most compelling parts of Gaddi history - of conquest, of loyalty, of shared rule - will be what they have been for too long: partial memories, missing from the record. Special Thanks to Dr. Stephen Christopher and Professor Mahesh Sharma for helping us with our research.

(The authors are Research Scholars)