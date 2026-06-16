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Home / Latest News / G7 Summit: PM Modi Holds Brief Conversation With US President Trump

G7 Summit: PM Modi Holds Brief Conversation With US President Trump

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, Jun 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at the G7 summit in the French commune of Evian-les-Bains in the first in-person encounter between the two leaders...

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Daily Excelsior
07:42 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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EVIAN-LES-BAINS, Jun 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at the G7 summit in the French commune of Evian-les-Bains in the first in-person encounter between the two leaders in nearly one-and-a-half years.

Modi and Trump were seen warmly shaking hands, followed by the brief conversation. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the summit.

It is not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders during the encounter.

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