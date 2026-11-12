G7 countries call on Iran to resume cooperation with IAEA

Moscow, Nov 12 : The G7 countries called on Iran to resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and committed to continuing to implement their obligations under the snapback mechanism for international sanctions against Iran, a joint statement read.

Following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran limited cooperation with the IAEA and access to nuclear facilities, stating that all decisions regarding cooperation with the organisation rest with Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

"We urged Iran to return to compliance with its international obligations, and in particular to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in order to restore transparency regarding the nature of its nuclear program," the statement read on Wednesday.

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The countries also reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement their obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and sanctions that were reinstated in September 2025 through the snapback mechanism, the statement added.

In addition, the G7 countries called on Iran to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and supported the initiative of France and the United Kingdom to create a coalition to open the strait.

They also urged Iran to cease its support for Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in its conflict with Saudi Arabia and accused Iran of carrying out attacks on other countries, including allegedly on RAF Fairford in the UK.

UNI