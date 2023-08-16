G20 SUMMIT: Committed to advancing Global research and Innovation

Dr Jitendra Singh

The G20, an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU) works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development. It consists of most of the world’s largest economies, including both industrialized and developing nations. India assumed the Presidency of G20 in 2023 starting from Dec 1, 2022 until Nov 30, 2023. During its G20 Presidency period, India strived to maintain the continuity of the inter-year agenda under the Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) and Research Ministers Meeting. Working under the Presidency-theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, India identified ‘Research and Innovation for an Equitable Society’ as the main theme of RIIG during its Presidency. RIIG Meetings were planned to provide platforms for stakeholders at all levels to share ideas and create new partnerships to elevate Research and Innovation as a tool to achieve socio-economic equity. Policy Approach and Objective Government policymakers have an inherent focus on designing frameworks that would generate new markets and sustain macro-economic growth. These mission driven frameworks largely enable the Research- Innovation ecosystem, that leads to creation of new technologies, strengthening the socially beneficial nature of research and innovation. However, more efforts are needed to extend the research and innovation benefits towards achieving socio-economic equity, by enabling greater public participation in setting up research priorities. Through RIIG, G20 member countries proposed to address areas of common interest and working on developing sustainable solutions for science-driven equity.

Priority Issues and themes for discussion

* Materials for Sustainable Energy

* Circular Bio-economy

* Eco-innovations for Energy Transition

* Scientific Challenges and Opportunities towards achieving a Sustainable Blue Economy

RIIG CONFERENCES

The Inception meeting of the Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG), was held in Kolkata, to discuss research and innovation for an equitable society. A total of 36 foreign delegates representing twenty countries and International Organisations, participated in the Inception meeting. About 40 Indian delegates and special invitees from various scientific departments and organisations of Government of India participated in the meeting

Conference on Materials for Sustainable Energy, Ranchi

The discussions focused on understanding the fundamentals of material development and bottlenecks to achieve efficient largescale green energy generation and storage. Materials for Sustainable Energy Storage, Solar Energy Utilisation and Photovoltaic Technologies, Materials and Processes for Green Energy, Policies and Programmes for EV Implementation were some of the sub-themes discussed.

Conference on Eco-innovations for Energy Transitions

The meeting focused on eco-innovations for energy transitions, and deliberated institutional frameworks for greater permeability of affordable innovation in ‘Energy Research’ to grassroot levels.

Conference on Circular Bio-economy, Dibrugarh/Itanagar

The deliberations held on the bio-based circular carbon economy with emphasis on the utilisation of biogenic materials and/or bioprocesses by adopting nature-based interventions within the economic system catalyses circularity making the ecosystem more resilient. The discussions provided an opportunity to deliberate and enhance commitments of actions and pledges from key stakeholders towards building a sustainable and circular bioeconomy. The meeting focused on connecting thematic issues on agriculture, decarbonisation in industry, Bio-Energy and Bio-resource Management.

Conference on Scientific Challenges and Opportunities towards achieving a Sustainable Blue Economy

The discussions were held for building appropriate frameworks and processes that recognise and accommodate various values of nature that underpin our social and economic wellbeing, through Blue Economy. Contemporary topics in Marine Biodiversity, Coastal and Marine Spatial Planning, New and renewable off-shore energy were discussed.

RIIG Summit/Ministerial meeting, Mumbai

The finalisation of the Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document marked the culmination of the G20 research engagements that took place through a series of meetings in different parts of India during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023. As the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology I chaired the G20 Research Ministers’ Meeting (RMM) on July 05, 2023. More than 100 foreign delegates including Research Ministers from 29 G20 members, invited guest countries and international organisations participated and re-affirmed the critical role of research and innovation for enabling inclusive and sustainable development and resolved to support all efforts for transforming research and innovation systems to respond to the changing world of the 21st century and address the challenges of tomorrow

(The author is Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology)