G20 diplomats, including from China and Russia,  face deep rifts as they prepare to meet in Atlanta

WASHINGTON, Oct 30: The top diplomats from the Group of 20 largest world economies, including envoys from Russia and China, are meeting in Atlanta as they face deep rifts over multiple wars and other global crises that threaten international security and trade.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will chair the gathering Friday and Saturday that will set the stage for a G20 leaders summit hosted by President Donald Trump at his Miami golf club in December.

There appears to be little chance that the group will come to a consensus on many of the most contentious issues. Among those are the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US-Israeli war against Iran, US tariffs and Chinese machinations in the South China Sea. All have contributed to spikes in the global cost of fuel as well as uncertainty about trade.

US officials say their top priority for the meeting is resolving differences over issues related to freedom of navigation, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea and the South China Sea.

The topic will include discussions on Iran, Russia-Ukraine and China and its smaller neighbours.

But hanging over the meeting is the prospect of new US military intervention in Iran, which has put the region, including G20 member Saudi Arabia, on edge.

The Associated Press has reported that US officials have told several Middle East countries and regional allies to be prepared for potential renewed military strikes against Iran after Tuesday's midterm elections and the possibility that Iran will retaliate against them.

Some G20 countries have expressed concern that the US invited Russia, which will be represented in Atlanta by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during its heightened attacks on Ukraine. China will be represented by a deputy foreign minister, but most other countries have sent their top diplomat, US officials say.

Russia's presence at G20 gathering may roil Western allies

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It is not clear if Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept Trump's invitation to the December summit in Florida, although US allies in Europe are uneasy with Russia's presence, especially after Trump pushed ties with Ukraine to new lows by waiving fresh sanctions on Moscow and temporarily limiting logistical and intelligence assistance.

Russia's foreign ministry complained of issues securing visas for its delegation that were only resolved at the last minute. Those complications had created the impression that "not everyone in Washington is happy" about Lavrov attending, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. But he would use the meeting to advocate for the "swift reform of global economic institutions" and to promote Russia's vision of a "multipolar world," she said.

Lavrov has travelled very infrequently to NATO member states since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the resulting severe sanctions were imposed on Moscow. His presence in Atlanta is likely to cause both domestic political problems for Trump just days before the midterm elections and roil at least the G20's Western participants, according to Ian Kelly, a US ambassador to Georgia during Trump's first term.

"It seems politically boneheaded to invite him," said Kelly, who now teaches international relations and diplomacy at Northwestern University outside Chicago.

Kelly noted that many Republican lawmakers, who are already fearful of losing their congressional majorities, are "cranky" with Trump's conciliatory approach to Putin. Democrats, he added, could use the invitation to bash the GOP ahead of Tuesday's vote.

In terms of the G20 itself, Lavrov's attendance will almost certainly hurt efforts to produce a unified approach on the Russia-Ukraine war, Kelly said. "It will definitely take away from the message that at least the Western members want to send."

Ukraine, which is not a G20 member but was invited to attend previous such meetings, was not invited this year as US officials said they made a conscious choice to only include formal members of the group.

Also missing from the Atlanta invitee list is South Africa, which is embroiled in several bitter disputes with the Trump administration. South Africa chaired the G20 last year and top US officials, including Trump and Rubio, shunned the meetings it hosted.

Trump administration is urging countries to work together on global crises

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The State Department said Rubio sees the event as a way "to advance practical cooperation on shared economic and security challenges" and his priority is for the group to seek solutions to "geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks." It pointed to threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security and preserving supply chains of critical minerals.

However, there is skepticism that the G20 members will be able to overcome their substantial differences.

It will be less of a meeting and more of a test, said Elaine Dezenski, the head of the Centre on Economic and Financial Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think tank that is hawkish on Iran and other issues.

"The Atlanta meeting takes place within an environment of widening disagreement over the global economic order, and the right test is whether the US can build cooperation with partners when all member consensus appears to be out of reach," she said during a conference call with reporters.

She said the Trump administration had shown a willingness to work - and not insignificant success - outside the G20 framework to build coalitions that advance its foreign policy goals.

"The meeting offers a chance to assess whether the US can turn shared economic security concerns into more meaningful cooperation with partners even without the consensus," she said. (AP)