G P Fund Cell concludes 2nd phase of “Grievance Redressal-cum-Awareness Mela”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 7: The second phase of “Grievance Redressal cum Awareness Mela” Organized by G P Fund Cell, Civil Secretariat, concluded here today.

The initiative, launched by the J&K Funds Organization, Finance Department, was aimed at to redress the grievances of G P Fund subscribers, former subscribers and SLI insurants besides sensitizing the subscribers about the e-services being provided by J&K Funds organization.

Director General, J&K Funds organization, Neeraj Gupta Bakshi, ensured that all grievances of the subscribers and insurants are resolved during the event.

During the grievance redressal-cum-awareness mela, the subscribers and former subscribers of Civil Secretariat and other moving offices registered their grievances by personally visiting the office of Accounts officer, G P Fund Civil Secretariat.

The subscribers/SLI insurants also registered their grievances on the official e-mail Id provided for the purpose through their official Notice. A dedicated cell of the officials of G.P. Fund Civil Secretariat, J&K also attended to the phone calls on daily basis for registration of Grievances of the subscribers through dedicated Mobile Numbers provided for the purpose.

All the grievances received during the event were disposed of on the same day/next day. On spot redressal of the Grievances of the subscribers were also made regarding viz, documents required for Settlement of FR cases/ SLI Maturity Claims, providing Status of adjustment of Inward T.E.s, Issuance of Annual Account Statement and updating the designation of subscribers in the portal.

The subscribers were also sensitized regarding the various e-services viz “SMS alert Service” and “Know Your G.P Fund Balance” provided by the J&K funds organization through Print and Electronic media and also by way of hanging of banners at prominent places both at Civil Secretariat Jammu and Srinagar. Pamphlets depicting the e-services, Deposit linked insurance Scheme and various SLI Policies were also distributed to the DDOs/Subscribers of the Civil Secretariat Jammu.

Subscribers were also informed about the path breaking e-initiatives taken by the J&K Funds organization such as Shifting of manual posting of ledger accounts to real time posting of ledger Accounts and switching to e-TE /Auto T.E. mode from manual T.E.s with effect from 01/04/2021. Special Focus was laid on the deposit linked Insurance Scheme for legal heirs/ registered nominees of the deceased Subscribers & the various State Life Insurance policies for the Employees of the UT of J&K.