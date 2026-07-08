G.A. Mir Appointed AICC General Secretary, In-charge Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

JAMMU, July 8: Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmed Mir has been appointed as an All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and given charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The appointment was announced by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in a press release issued on Tuesday. The order takes immediate effect.

Mir is a veteran Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir and currently represents the Dooru Assembly constituency in Anantnag district.

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He has earlier served as the president of the JKPCC and has held several key organisational responsibilities within the party.