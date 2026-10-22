MUMBAI, Oct 21: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention over the public reprimand of Daler Mehndi by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal during the singer's live performance at an event.

In its letter, the film and television workers' body said concerns over the singer's physical condition and performance should have been handled with sensitivity.

"While we appreciate the importance of maintaining the proper conduct of public events, such concerns ought to be addressed with sensitivity and discretion rather than through public reprimand," read the letter, which has also been sent to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

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The controversy arose when Uniyal got onto the stage and expressed displeasure when Mehndi was performing during 'Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair', a cultural evening organised by the Uttarakhand government in Narendra Nagar on Sunday night. A video of the incident went viral on Monday.

FWICE said it was aware that Mehndi had been dealing with health-related difficulties and was recovering from a recent surgery. The organisation also stated that the singer does not consume alcohol.

"These circumstances highlight the importance of exercising restraint before drawing conclusions about an artist's condition and responding with compassion and professionalism," the letter said.

Formed in 1956, FWICE is the primary trade union and umbrella organisation for film and television workers in India. It has over four lakh members.

Describing artists as an invaluable part of India's cultural heritage, FWICE said they contribute to the country's artistic traditions and international recognition through their work.

The organisation said public representatives and event organisers had a responsibility to ensure that concerns about a performer's health or performance were addressed appropriately.

"If an artist appears unwell, the priority should be to ensure their well-being and provide necessary assistance, rather than subjecting them to embarrassment before an audience," it said.

FWICE urged PM Modi to reinforce the importance of sensitivity and responsible conduct towards artists, saying their well-being and professional dignity must be safeguarded. (PTI)