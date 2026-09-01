Fulzele Piyush Nirakar appointed SSP Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 31: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has posted 2015 batch AGMUT Cadre IPS officer Fulzele Piyush Nirakar as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Leh, relieving outgoing officer Shree Raam Raghavan following his transfer to the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi.

Under the same order, 2013 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, Vikas Kumar, who is currently holding the charge of SSP Traffic, has been assigned the additional responsibility of SSP Security and Police Telecommunication until further notice.