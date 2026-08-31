Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Fulzele Piyush Nirakar Appointed New Leh SSP

Fulzele Piyush Nirakar Appointed New Leh SSP

LEH, Aug 31: In a key administrative reshuffle, the Ladakh Home Department has posted IPS officer Fulzele Piyush Nirakar as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Leh, relieving outgoing officer Shree Raam Raghavan following his transfer to the...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
03:55 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

LEH, Aug 31: In a key administrative reshuffle, the Ladakh Home Department has posted IPS officer Fulzele Piyush Nirakar as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Leh, relieving outgoing officer Shree Raam Raghavan following his transfer to the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi.

Under the same order, Traffic SSP Vikas Kumar has been assigned the additional charge of SSP Security and Police Telecommunication until further notice.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra