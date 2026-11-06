Fujiyama Power Systems Q2 net  profit doubles to Rs 133 cr

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: Fujiyama Power Systems on Friday said its net profit more than doubled to Rs 132.9 crore in September quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The net profit was Rs 62.9 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a company statement said.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,306.8 crore from Rs 567.9 crore a year ago.

"The second quarter of FY27 marked further progress in Fujiyama's manufacturing expansion and backward integration initiatives. The company made progress in building an integrated manufacturing platform across solar panels, power electronics and batteries," said Pawan Kumar Garg, Chairman and Joint Managing Director.

The 3 GWh Lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity at Ratlam is expected to be commissioned in the coming quarters.

The company is setting up a 1.2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility at Ratlam with an investment of around Rs 350 crore, which is expected to be commissioned by Q1FY28.

It is also setting up a 1 GWh tubular battery manufacturing facility at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh with an investment of around Rs 20 crore, expected to be commissioned by Q3FY27.

Fujiyama Power Systems is a provider of rooftop solar solutions, offering an extensive portfolio across solar panels, inverters, lithium-ion batteries, chargers and power electronics systems. (PTI)