Fugitive wanted for investment fraud deported from Fiji: CBI

New Delhi, Jul 30: A wanted accused in an alleged large-scale investment fraud was deported on Thursday from Fiji in an operation coordinated by the CBI with the ministries of external affairs and home affairs and the Maharashtra Police, officials said.

The fugitive, Rahul Shamrao Kalokhe, allegedly induced people to invest money by making false promises of exceptionally high and assured returns which was misappropriated by him for personal gains, they said.

"Following the commission of the offence, the subject absconded to evade investigation and legal proceedings," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

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On the request of Maharashtra Police, the CBI got a Red Notice published against him through Interpol which helped in locating him in Fiji, where local authorities arrested him on the basis of the notice, they said.

"Following due process, the subject was deported to India. An escort team visited Fiji to bring back the fugitive to India. The team, along with the subject, arrived in India on July 30 (Thursday)," the spokesperson said. (Agencies)