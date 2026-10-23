FTII delegation calls on Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: A high-level delegation of the Federation of Trade and Industries of India (FTII) called on Vikas Kundal, Divisional Commissioner, here today.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Sanjay Bansal, Senior Leader of FTII.

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During his meeting, Dr. Bansal apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the multifaceted problems and challenges being faced by the people of Jammu and the trading and industrial community.

He emphasized that the trading community of Jammu is the backbone of the economy and needs proactive support from the administration to flourish.

Vikas Kundal listened to the delegation patiently and assured them of full help and cooperation in future.

He said that the administration is committed to resolve the genuine issues of the public and traders on priority and doors of his office are always open for constructive suggestions.

The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere.

Other members present in the delegation included Sanjeev Aggarwal, Sandeep Mengi and Sudhir Mittal.