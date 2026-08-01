FSSAI suspends license of Switz Foods

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: Food regulator FSSAI has suspended the licence of Switz Foods Pvt Ltd due to violations of food safety rules at its manufacturing unit.

In a social media post on Saturday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has suspended the licence of Switz Foods following "serious non-compliances" observed during the inspection of its manufacturing unit.

"Food was being manufactured, packed and stored in unhygienic conditions, posing a high risk of contamination and compromising food safety," the FSSAI said.

Hence, the regulator said the FSSAI licence has been suspended.

Further, the FSSAI has asked the company to immediately cease all food business activities until it rectifies all deficiencies and comply with the rules to the satisfaction of the competent authority under the FSS Act, 2006.

Elaborating on the default, the FSSAI pointed out that the overall cleaning and sanitation of the premises were unsatisfactory.

"Unhygienic conditions were observed in the crate washing area, reception area, washing area, and carrot cutting machine," the regulator said.

On other discrepancies, the FSSAI said equipment, machinery, HDPE crates, trays, trolleys, moulds, and heated kettles were not adequately cleaned and maintained.

The regulator also observed significant pest infestation, including flies, mosquitoes, fruit flies, and cobwebs, on walls, broken floor tiles, and greasy corners.

"Raw materials and semi-finished food products were not properly covered. Dustbins in food handling areas, and drainage systems were not fitted with proper lids," it said.

The FSSAI pointed out that the company did not do proper segregation between raw materials and finished products. Segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were also not maintained. (PTI)