FSSAI starts penal action against Amazon, Swiggy, BigBasket, others

NEW DELHI, Sep 23: Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said it has initiated penal action against e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances, including misleading claims and sale of prohibited products.

In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has made a "major crackdown on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto over regulatory non-compliances".

The non-compliances include misbranding/misleading claims, as well as sale and display of prohibited/poisonous food articles, it added.

In the last six months, FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators (FBOs) and e-commerce companies. It has also been informing about these actions to consumers at large through social media platforms. (PTI)