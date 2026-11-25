NEW DELHI, Nov 24 : Leading packaged drinking water maker Bisleri International on Tuesday said the FSSAI had prohibited only one batch of packaged drinking water manufactured at its Goa plant, and that no stock of that batch is currently in the market.

The FSSAI had not suspended operations at the Goa plant, Bisleri said, adding that subsequent samples from the facility met all quality standards.

"Bisleri produces more than 50,000 batches annually. FSSAI's sale prohibition applies only to one batch, GO 270, manufactured in Goa on 27 September 2025. There are no stocks of this batch in the market currently," the Chauhan family-promoted firm said in a statement.

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It further said FSSAI has categorically and conclusively clarified on November 23, 2026 that bromates were found below the permissible limit on re-testing of the above batch sample.

On Sunday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had said it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International, whose one sample of packaged drinking water failed in lab test following the detection of bromate beyond permissible limits and, on subsequent testing, polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Bisleri has questioned the laboratory findings, citing discrepancies between test results, and said it has not received any formal notice of the reported regulatory action.

Later in a statement, the FSSAI clarified that, as per the law, the report of the referral lab should be final in case of appeal by food business operators (FBOs).

"The order for prohibition of sale was issued to Bisleri International for the Batch No. Go 270. Only one batch was found to be non-compliant. FBO (Bisleri) has been conveyed to conduct root cause analysis," the regulator informed.

The FSSAI has stepped up its nationwide enforcement drive in the packaged drinking water sector, collecting samples of major brands and inspecting manufacturing facilities to assess compliance with prescribed food safety standards, according to sources.

The regulator is expected to initiate legal proceedings against companies whose products fail laboratory tests or are found violating norms, signalling broader scrutiny of an industry where consumer trust and product safety are critical.

Bromate can form as a by-product of certain water disinfection processes, including ozonation, and is subject to regulatory limits because of potential health risks associated with exposure. PAHs are a group of chemical compounds, some of which are associated with toxic and carcinogenic properties. The specific compounds and concentrations detected are important in assessing the potential health implications of any contamination.

On Monday, Bisleri in a statement said the matter pertained to a batch manufactured in September 2025 at its Goa facility, one of 143 plants in its network.

The regulatory sampling exercise dates back more than 14 months, the company had said.

The FSSAI collected six samples from the facility on September 30, 2025.

Initial testing found that five complied with applicable standards, while the sixth recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre, according to Bisleri.

Following an appeal by the company on November 22, 2025, the sample was sent to a referral laboratory for retesting. While the referral laboratory found bromate levels within the prescribed limit, it separately flagged the presence of PAHs, Bisleri said. (PTI)