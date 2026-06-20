FSSAI issues notices to Bikanervala, Marico, Param Dairy on consumer complaints, law violation

NEW DELHI, Jun 19: Food regulator FSSAI has issued notices to many food businesses, including Bikanervala, Marico Ltd and Param Dairy, for alleged misleading claims about products, labelling violations as well as on consumer complaints.

In a social media post, Food and Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims, labelling violations and other consumer complaints.

The FBOs are directed to take corrective measures, it added.

Advertisement

FSSAI has issued a notice to Bikanervala on complaint from a customer pertaining to "alleged hygiene concerns at food service area/kitchen premises."

The authority mentioned that a complaint was received through social media against Bikanervala, alleging that a staff member was consuming food inside the service/kitchen area of establishment during operational hours.

This raises concerns regarding hygiene and sanitary practices at the premises.

FSSAI has asked Bikanervala to furnish relevant details of the investigation conducted into the complaint, SOPs in place regarding employee hygiene and conduct within food preparation, storage and service areas.

Bikanervala has been told to furnish details of corrective measures taken by the company after the complaint.

FSSAI has also directed Bikanervala to furnish an Action Taken Report (ATR) indicating action taken against the concerned personnel, if the allegations are found to be substantiated. The company should ensure compliance with the hygiene and sanitary requirements as per the food safety law.

Separately, FSSAI has issued notice to Param Dairy over a consumer complaint, alleging fungal contamination in 'Dahi' and 'Rabri' supplied through IRCTC catering services.

Param Dairy has been asked to furnish relevant details of the product supplied and the food business operator from whom the product was procured.

The dairy firm has been told to furnish details regarding inventory management practices adopted to ensure that expired food products are not offered for sale or delivered to consumers.

It has also been directed to submit ATR indicating corrective actions taken following this complaint. "Furnish details of action taken against the concerned responsible entity (seller/supplier) and measures implemented to prevent recurrence of such incidents."

Further, FSSAI has issued notice to Marico Ltd for its product 'Saffola Total Heart Pro-Multi Source Cooking Oil'.

"The use of the claim "Heart Pro" and heart device imagery appears to extend beyond the nutrient-specific claims provided under Schedule IIA and may create an impression among consumers that consumption of the product itself imparts heart-health benefits," the authority said.

FSSAI said that claims such as "Good Fats Balance" and "Losorb for less oil absorption" made on the front of the pack need to be scientifically substantiated.

That apart, the authority has issued a notice to Ferrero India Pvt Ltd, whose product Kinder Joy's front of pack claims 'Rich in Milk Solids'. The authority said this claim appears to be misleading.

Other FBOs include Medizen Labs, MasterChow Foods, Raw Pressery, Nexa Industries, and Orville.

Some other brands that received notices are - Natural Paneer, Gaur Healthy Food- Silken Tofu, Pluckk Mango Fruit Juice, Korean Ginseng and Incipro Gold Powder Vanilla.

(PTI)