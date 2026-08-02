Fruit growers urge MPs to raise traffic restrictions issue in Parliament

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Kashmir's fruit growers today urged Members of Parliament from J&K to raise the issue of traffic restrictions and the poor condition of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) in the ongoing Parliament session, warning that delays in transporting perishable fruit are causing heavy losses during the peak harvest season.

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In a memorandum addressed to Lok Sabha MPs Mian Altaf Ahmad and Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, and Rajya Sabha MP Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers Union and the New Kashmir Fruit Association said around 100 to 120 truckloads of pears, early apple varieties and plums leave the Valley every day.

However, they said the movement of fruit has been severely affected by one-way traffic restrictions and the deteriorating condition of NH-44.

The growers said fresh fruit has a very short shelf life and requires immediate transportation to markets across the country.

They added that orchardists have already suffered losses due to hailstorms and strong winds in April and May, making uninterrupted transport even more critical.

Describing NH-44 as the Valley's lifeline, the memorandum said it is the only practical route for transporting fruit in heavy vehicles.

While the administration has advised transporters to use the Mughal Road during highway disruptions, the growers said the alternative route is unsuitable for the large-scale movement of fruit-laden trucks.

The memorandum referred to the traffic advisory enforcing one-way traffic on NH-44 because of road maintenance and restrictions linked to the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra.

According to the growers, the restrictions have increased travel time from about one day to at least four days, reducing the quality and market value of highly perishable produce such as Gala apples, pears, plums and Babugosha.

Highlighting the importance of horticulture to the Union Territory's economy, the organisations said the sector contributes nearly Rs 12,000 crore annually and supports more than seven lakh families directly or indirectly.

They warned that prolonged disruptions on NH-44 could seriously impact one of J&K's largest economic sectors.

The growers also sought better coordination among the traffic police, highway authorities and district administration, along with real-time road updates to help transporters plan their movement and minimise losses.