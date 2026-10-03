Front-Of-Pack Warnings Can Help Consumers Make Healthier Food Choices: Experts

New Delhi, Oct 3: Front-of-pack warning labels identifying packaged foods high in added sugar, added fat or salt can make nutritional risks more visible to consumers and help them make more informed choices, health experts said, stressing the need for nutrition education alongside labelling.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a red hexagonal warning on the front of packaged food products that cross specified thresholds for "even one" nutrient of concern. The thresholds are based on the ICMR-NIN Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024.

Dr Naval K Vikram, Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS-Delhi, said the proposed front-of-pack warning labels can play an important role in helping people recognise foods that contain excessive amounts of sugar, salt or fat at the point of purchase.

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"Obesity and metabolic diseases are influenced by multiple factors, but dietary patterns and frequent consumption of highly processed foods are important contributors," Vikram said.

"Most consumers do not have the time or expertise to interpret detailed nutritional tables while shopping. A simple, prominent warning can therefore make this information more accessible and help people compare products more easily," he said.

However, labelling should be accompanied by broader nutrition education so that the consumers understand why excessive intake of these nutrients matters, Vikram emphasised.

Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition, welcomed the proposal and said prominent warnings could help consumers understand nutritional risks more easily.

"Given the growing concern around obesity and diet-related health problems in India, FSSAI's proposal to feature red hexagonal warnings on the front-of-pack of processed foods high in nutrients of concern – added fat, added sugar and salt – is a welcome move and an important public health measure," Puri said.

He said nutritional information is currently provided in a table on the back of the pack, making important information about quantities of nutrients "buried at the back" and not immediately visible.

Functional medicine practitioner Mugdha Pradhan, Founder and CEO of health and wellness company iThrive, said front-of-pack labelling is important because consumers generally do not turn a packet around and study the fine print while shopping.

"If the label is right there on the front, you see it immediately and can compare different brands before making a purchase. You should know what is entering your body, especially when it comes to sugar, salt and fats," she said.

Pradhan also said that consumers need clearer labels so that they are not influenced by "fancy words or a health halo", pointing out that a product could be labelled gluten-free while still being high in sugar or unhealthy fats.

Dr Shelly Dutta, Associate Professor, Medicine, at RML Hospital, Delhi, said the objective of front-of-pack labelling should be to provide clear information at the moment consumers decide what to buy.

"The purpose of front-of-pack labelling is not to frighten consumers but to give them clear information at the moment when they are deciding what to buy. In India, where levels of nutrition literacy vary considerably, clarity and visibility are particularly important. Such labels can also encourage manufacturers to reformulate products and reduce the amount of nutrients of concern," Dutta said.

However, labelling should be part of a broader public-health strategy that includes nutrition education, healthier food environments and better access to affordable nutritious foods, she underlined.

"The ultimate goal should be to make healthier choices easier and more informed," Dutta said.

Suresh Garg, Founder and Managing Director, Zeon Lifesciences, said front-of-pack warning labels could be useful for improving consumer awareness, but stressed that consumers must understand what the warnings communicate.

"In a country as diverse as India, nutrition communication must go beyond a red symbol and be supported by education, particularly in local languages, so that consumers understand what the warning represents and how different nutrient levels should be interpreted within their overall diet," he said.

Garg also said that awareness alone could not drive healthier choices if nutritious alternatives remained inaccessible or unaffordable.

"Front-of-pack labelling should therefore be part of a wider nutrition strategy combining literacy, accessibility, responsible formulation and informed choice. The objective should be to make consumers pause and understand – not simply fear the food they consume," Garg said. (Agencies)