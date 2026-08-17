From The Widows Of Vrindavan, Over 1000 Rakhis For PM Modi

MATHURA (UP), Aug 17: A group of widows in Vrindavan have crafted 1,100 rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be presented to him on Raksha Bandhan this year.

The rakhis feature colourful photographs of the prime minister and have been designed and made by widows living in various ashrams in Vrindavan, according to Nitya Pathak, Executive Convenor of Sulabh International.

"The widows joined the Raksha Bandhan celebration at the historical Gopinath temple in Vrindavan on Sunday, defying age-old restrictions set by the society. Rakhis were decorated and packed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also danced to Krishna bhajans," Pathak said in a statement late on Sunday.