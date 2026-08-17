Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / National / From The Widows Of Vrindavan, Over 1000 Rakhis For PM Modi

From The Widows Of Vrindavan, Over 1000 Rakhis For PM Modi

MATHURA (UP), Aug 17: A group of widows in Vrindavan have crafted 1,100 rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be presented to him on Raksha Bandhan this year. The rakhis feature colourful photographs of the prime minister and have...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:39 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Widows display handcrafted rakhis at an event organized by the Sulabh International Social Service Organisation ahead of Raksha Bandhan, at Vrindavan, in Mathura district. The widows prepare these rakhis annually to send to the Prime Minister.

MATHURA (UP), Aug 17: A group of widows in Vrindavan have crafted 1,100 rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be presented to him on Raksha Bandhan this year.

The rakhis feature colourful photographs of the prime minister and have been designed and made by widows living in various ashrams in Vrindavan, according to Nitya Pathak, Executive Convenor of Sulabh International.

"The widows joined the Raksha Bandhan celebration at the historical Gopinath temple in Vrindavan on Sunday, defying age-old restrictions set by the society. Rakhis were decorated and packed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also danced to Krishna bhajans," Pathak said in a statement late on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra