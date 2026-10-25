From the City of Temples to the City of Flyovers

Krishna Khajuria

kriisshnakhajuria@gmail.com

Jammu has always been proudly known as the City of Temples. This identity was not limited to its religious heritage alone, but was also reflected in its calm and naturally balanced urban environment. When I was younger and used to travel across the city, the roads were open and there were barely any flyovers. Sunlight would fall freely upon the streets, and the skyline remained uninterrupted by layers of concrete infrastructure.

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However, in recent years, with the government's push towards rapid infrastructural development and express highway connectivity-particularly projects aimed at improving connectivity between Amritsar and Katra-the urban landscape of Jammu has undergone a noticeable transformation. Instead of opting for traditional road expansion through land acquisition, the present developmental model appears to rely increasingly on the construction of flyovers.

From an administrative point of view, this approach may seem economically sound in the short term. Avoiding land acquisition reduces immediate financial expenditure and also eliminates procedural delays and legal complications that often arise under legislations such as the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Compensation disputes, rehabilitation requirements, and prolonged litigation frequently become obstacles in infrastructure development.

Nevertheless, when examined from a long-term perspective, excessive reliance on flyovers may impose a greater burden on the State and its citizens. Flyovers, by their very nature, have a limited structural lifespan. After a period of approximately 80 to 150 years, depending upon maintenance and usage conditions, such structures may become unsafe and require demolition or extensive reconstruction. The demolition of such large-scale infrastructure would inevitably lead to environmental pollution, public inconvenience, and potential health hazards due to dust and debris.

Furthermore, in a city like Jammu-where sewage and drainage systems are not always adequately designed or maintained-the construction of elevated corridors raises additional civic concerns. During rainfall, water runoff from the flyovers often accumulates on the lower roads beneath them. This can create flood-like conditions, resulting in traffic congestion, damage to property, and increased inconvenience for daily commuters.

Equally concerning is the impact on the city's natural environment. Roads that were once open to sunlight are now overshadowed by elevated structures, affecting visibility, ventilation, and the overall quality of urban life for those travelling beneath these flyovers.

In contrast, although land acquisition for horizontal road expansion may appear costly and procedurally demanding in the initial stages, it offers a more stable and sustainable solution for infrastructure development in the long run. Properly planned road networks are less likely to face structural fatigue and may impose lower maintenance liabilities over time.

The transformation of Jammu-from a city defined by open skies to one increasingly dominated by flyovers- compels us to reflect upon the true nature of our developmental priorities. While infrastructure is undeniably essential for economic growth and improved connectivity, it must not come at the cost of long-term sustainability and civic convenience. Developmental planning should not merely aim at immediate efficiency, but must also ensure structural durability, environmental balance, and public safety. After all, the real measure of progress lies not in how quickly we build, but in how responsibly we plan-so that the infrastructure constructed today does not become a civic liability for the generations that follow.