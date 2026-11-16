UPSC has already asked about Article 370 and about the new Assembly. Aspirants from the region have every reason to know the constitutional story in detail.

When the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution on 28 September 2026 calling for the "immediate and urgent restoration of full Statehood", the territory's constitutional status returned to the centre of public debate. For aspirants preparing for the Civil Services Examination, that status is also part of the syllabus on Indian polity and governance, and the Union Public Service Commission has already tested it twice in the Main Examination: in 2016 on Article 370, and in 2025 on the nature of the Assembly after 2019.

Article 370 Before 2019

Article 370 decided how much of the Indian Constitution applied to Jammu and Kashmir. It sat in Part XXI, under the marginal note "Temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir". The State's accession, like that of other princely states, covered only defence, foreign affairs and communications, and the Union's other powers reached the State only with the concurrence of its government, ratified by the State's Constituent Assembly.

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That Assembly dissolved itself on 25 January 1957 without recommending that Article 370 be abrogated or amended, so the Article came to be treated as permanent. The 1954 Presidential Order issued under it also added Article 35A, which let the State define its permanent residents and reserve land, settlement and government jobs for them. A clause-by-clause account of Article 370 and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that replaced the State is the best starting point for revision, because the 2016 question asked exactly how far a "temporary" provision was temporary.

The Changes of 2019

The special status ended in four steps:

5 August 2019: Constitution Order 272 applied all provisions of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir, and the Rajya Sabha passed the resolution and the reorganisation Bill.

Constitution Order 272 applied all provisions of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir, and the Rajya Sabha passed the resolution and the reorganisation Bill. 6 August 2019: The Lok Sabha passed both, and Constitution Order 273 declared that Article 370 ceased to apply.

The Lok Sabha passed both, and Constitution Order 273 declared that Article 370 ceased to apply. 9 August 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, received the President's assent.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, received the President's assent. 31 October 2019: The State became two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, with a legislature, and Ladakh, formed from the Kargil and Leh districts, without one.

Article 35A lost its force, and a domicile rule took its place. A person who has lived in the territory for 15 years, or studied there for 7 years and taken the Class 10 or 12 examination there, is deemed a domicile.

What the Supreme Court Decided

On 11 December 2023 a five-judge Constitution Bench unanimously upheld the change. It held that Jammu and Kashmir kept no element of sovereignty after the Instrument of Accession, that Article 370 was a temporary provision, and that carving Ladakh out of a State was permitted by Article 3. It found the use of Article 367 to amend Article 370 invalid, but upheld the application of the whole Constitution and Constitution Order 273.

The Court left open whether Parliament can turn an entire State into Union Territories, because the Solicitor General stated that statehood would be restored. It directed Assembly elections by 30 September 2024 and the restoration of statehood "at the earliest and as soon as possible". The elections were held in September and October 2024, and an alliance led by the National Conference formed the government with Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister. Statehood has not yet been restored. The resolution of September 2026 was supported by 61 of the 90 members, while the BJP objected to its wording.

Why the Assembly's Powers Matter in the Examination

The 2025 question on the "nature" of the Assembly turns on its limits. Of its 90 elected seats, 43 are in the Jammu division and 47 in the Kashmir division, with 7 reserved for Scheduled Castes and 9 for Scheduled Tribes. Under section 32 of the Act, it cannot make laws on police or public order. A Bill on taxation or on spending from the Consolidated Fund needs the Lieutenant Governor's recommendation, the Lieutenant Governor appoints the Chief Minister, and the All India Services and the Anti Corruption Bureau rest in the Lieutenant Governor's discretion. On appointments and discretion, the Assembly is weaker than Delhi's.

An aspirant who reads the text of Article 370, Article 239A and sections 3, 4, 13 and 32 of the 2019 Act, together with the Supreme Court's conclusions, can answer both kinds of question: the history UPSC asked in 2016 and the working of today's Union Territory that it asked in 2025. The statehood question is still open, which makes it likely to return.