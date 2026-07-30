From propaganda to persecution, Pakistan’s real face has been exposed before world: Gaurav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Reacting to reports quoting Pakistan Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif defending the killing of protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) by describing them as “enemies like India,” Gaurav Gupta, BJP spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, said the remarks have exposed Pakistan’s “deeply authoritarian mindset” and its complete disregard for democratic rights, human dignity and the aspirations of the people living in PoJK.

Gupta said, “The world has now witnessed Pakistan’s true face. Pakistan that brands the people of PoJK as enemies and seeks to justify the killing of peaceful protesters has no moral authority to lecture anyone on democracy, human rights or Kashmir. Khawaja Asif’s statement is nothing short of an admission that Pakistan has chosen bullets over dialogue and repression over democracy.”

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Gupta further stated that the ongoing unrest in PoJK reflects the growing frustration of people who, according to him, have been denied development, democratic rights and economic opportunities for decades. “The people of PoJK have watched the remarkable transformation of Jammu & Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They see better roads, improved connectivity, expanded educational institutions, world-class infrastructure, increased tourism, investment and grassroots democracy taking root in Jammu & Kashmir. Naturally, they aspire for similar development, dignity and democratic rights. There is also a growing sentiment among sections of the people in PoJK that their future lies with India, whose democratic values and Constitutional framework offer them hope and opportunity. Instead of addressing these aspirations, Pakistan has resorted to force and intimidation,” Gupta said.

He added that the reported crackdown in PoJK, including allegations of civilian deaths, communication restrictions and suppression of dissent, reflects Pakistan’s systematic denial of political and civil liberties.

“For decades, Pakistan has attempted to internationalise the Kashmir issue while denying the most basic freedoms to the people under its own illegal occupation. Khawaja Asif’s shocking remarks have stripped away every pretence and exposed the hypocrisy behind Islamabad’s Kashmir narrative. The world can now clearly see that Pakistan speaks of human rights internationally while violating them within the territories under its control,” Gupta said.

Referring to the BJP-led Government’s position, Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India has consistently maintained that Pakistan must end terrorism, respect human rights and stop using anti-India rhetoric to divert attention from its internal failures.