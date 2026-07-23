From Police Stations to Courtrooms, UTs of J&K & Ladakh trained for new Criminal Laws

Digital platforms power new criminal justice regime: MHA

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, July 22: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have achieved a major milestone in implementing the country's three new Criminal Laws, with the criminal justice systems in both Union Territories largely prepared and virtually the entire police force, along with nearly all other key stakeholders, having completed specialized training.

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Disclosing this in a written reply in the Parliament today, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Sanjay Kumar said that two Union Territories have made significant progress in capacity building across all five pillars of the criminal justice system-Police, Prisons, Prosecution, Judiciary and Forensic Science while simultaneously adopting technology-driven investigation and prosecution mechanisms envisaged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The three laws replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act and came into force across the country from July 1, 2024.

The Ministry informed Parliament that all States and Union Territories have issued the necessary notifications and rules, adopted digital applications and undertaken extensive capacity-building programmes for smooth implementation of the new legal framework.

"Training of police personnel and other stakeholders is primarily undertaken by the respective States and Union Territories, while the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has supplemented these efforts by conducting nationwide programmes for master trainers and other stakeholders. Since 2024, BPR&D has trained 83,740 officers and stakeholders from across the country and launched 110 e-learning courses, including 76 courses exclusively on the new criminal laws, on the iGOT Karmayogi platform", the Minister said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, all 74,004 police personnel have completed training under the new criminal laws, making the police force fully prepared for implementation. The Union Territory has also trained all 261 Prosecutors, all 286 Judicial Officers and all 33 Forensic Experts, while a majority of Prison officials have also undergone specialized training.

Ladakh has likewise completed training of its entire police force comprising 2,345 personnel. The Union Territory has also trained all its Prosecutors and Prison officials, while almost all Judicial Officers and Forensic Experts have undergone the required capacity-building programmes, reflecting a high level of preparedness across the criminal justice system.

While training has been completed for virtually the entire criminal justice machinery in both Union Territories, the official figures indicate that a small number of prison personnel in Jammu and Kashmir and a handful of Judicial Officers and Forensic Experts in Ladakh are yet to complete the training process, which is expected to conclude as part of the ongoing capacity-building exercise.

The MHA further stated that implementation of the new Criminal Laws is backed by a comprehensive digital ecosystem aimed at making investigation and prosecution faster, more transparent and technology-driven.

The systems include electronic First Information Reports (e-FIRs), electronic summons, audio-video recording of searches, seizures and investigations, electronic recording of witness statements through e-Sakshya, video-conferencing of court proceedings under Nyaya Shruti, MedLeaPR for medical and post-mortem reports and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) for seamless electronic exchange of FIRs, charge sheets and other documents among police, courts, prisons, prosecution and forensic science laboratories.

Clarifying that Police and Public Order are State subjects, the Ministry informed the Parliament that it has been providing financial support to States and Union Territories for strengthening criminal justice infrastructure through schemes such as ICJS 2.0, modernisation of forensic capacities and projects funded under the Nirbhaya Fund.

The Ministry of Home Affairs assured Parliament that the transition to the new Criminal Laws will not affect continuity of crime statistics, stating that the data templates for the annual Crime in India report have been suitably modified to ensure consistency and comparability with previous years.