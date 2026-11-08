From Lights to Lungs : The Push for a Green Celebration

Dr Sonia Verma

Greenwarriorsoniaverma@gmail.com

As the country prepares to celebrate Deepawali, the festival that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, a familiar and troubling paradox returns to the fore. In northern India, the festival carries a profound cultural weight, commemorating Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile and the defeat of Ravana. Homes are cleaned, earthen diyas are lit, and families gather for Lakshmi Puja to welcome prosperity. Yet, the modern expression of this ancient joy-the thunderous burst of firecrackers-has become a public health emergency, a silent killer of wildlife, and a source of acute distress for the most vulnerable members of society: infants, the elderly, and the sick.

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The data is no longer a matter of debate. It is a chronicle of a recurring environmental and health crisis. A comprehensive study published in Scientific Reports analysing air quality across fourteen cities in the Indo-Gangetic Basin found that during Diwali, levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 -the most dangerous airborne particles-exceeded national standards by three to ten times. Delhi alone witnessed a 19% rise in PM 10 during the festival, with post-Diwali biomass burning driving spikes beyond 250 µg m?³ in cities like Hisar. The Central Pollution Control Board's own data reveals a grim annual rhythm: Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Diwali day was 281 in 2018, 337 in 2019, 414 in 2020, 382 in 2021, and 218 in 2023. These are not abstract numbers; they translate into hospital admissions, asthma attacks, and cardiovascular events. A staggering 80% of the cities studied shifted into "severe" or "hazardous" Health Air Quality Index categories, turning the festival of lights into a public health hazard.

The assault, however, is not limited to the air. The auditory barrage of firecrackers is equally devastating. Noise levels during Diwali commonly reach 110 to 125 decibels, and sometimes spike to 140 dB(A)-far exceeding the Central Pollution Control Board's permissible limit of 125 dB(A) at four metres and the World Health Organization's safe limit of 85 dB(A) for an eight-hour exposure. For a newborn, an 85-decibel environment is already stressful; anything above 80-85 decibels can be "tough" on infants and the elderly, causing serious anxiety and sleep disruption. For senior citizens, the sudden, concussive blasts can trigger a catastrophic physiological response. Cardiologists warn that the choking loud sounds can precipitate heart attacks, while the toxic fumes from crackers can cause asthma attacks and aggravate chronic bronchitis. Medical experts note that blast sounds can permanently damage eardrums, and that infants, children, pregnant women, asthmatics, and senior citizens are at a greater risk of injuries and shock.

The non-human cost of this celebration is equally heartbreaking. Animals possess a far more acute sense of hearing than humans, and the relentless explosions are physically and psychologically traumatic. The Times of India reported that in Ahmedabad alone, the Jivdaya Charitable Trust recorded over 450 cases of injured animals and birds during a single Diwali season, including 153 birds, 20 dogs, and eight cats with severe burns and fractures. Many pets die of shock, unable to bear the sound of crackers, while rabbits and cats are particularly vulnerable. Ornithologists explain that because of the bright lights and continuous noise, birds cannot sleep, and many die from sheer exhaustion and sleeplessness over the four to five days of festivities. Infant birds are often abandoned by their startled mothers, and stray dogs, disoriented by the explosions, flee into unfamiliar territories where they are chased by local packs.

The question, then, is not whether Diwali should be celebrated, but how it can be reclaimed in a manner that honours its spiritual essence without mortgaging public health and ecological integrity. The answer lies in the "Green Diwali" movement-a conscious shift from pyrotechnic spectacle to sustainable celebration. A Green Diwali does not demand the abandonment of joy; it demands the elevation of tradition. It means returning to the earthen diya, whose soft, flickering light embodies the original symbolism of the festival: the triumph of knowledge over ignorance, of hope over despair. It means replacing plastic and non-biodegradable decorations with natural rangoli made from rice flour, flower petals, and turmeric, and opting for energy-efficient LED lights or solar lanterns. It means choosing locally made gifts to reduce the carbon footprint, avoiding single-use plastics, and segregating festive waste. Crucially, it means taking a pledge to avoid firecrackers altogether-a pledge that leading environmental organisations, including WWF-India, are urging citizens to adopt through nationwide campaigns aligned with Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

In Jammu, where the air often lies heavy with smog after the festival and a thick layer of smog floats all around the city, the Synergetic Green Warriors Foundation (SGWF) is turning this concern into a public call for action through its "Adopt a Tree" campaign. The foundation is urging every family and institution to join the movement and gift at least one tree sapling or indoor plant to someone-a simple gesture that can keep surroundings clean and green. SGWF's Green Deepawali message is direct: protecting birds, animals, infants and the elderly is a shared responsibility, and caring for the environment and ecosystem must become part of the festival itself. A green Diwali, the foundation says, is a clean Diwali-one in which celebration does not come at the cost of the air children breathe, the ears of the elderly, or the habitats of birds and animals.

These initiatives reflect a deeper understanding: that a festival rooted in the return of a king to his rightful throne must also be rooted in the preservation of the earth that sustains us all. The choice before the people of northern India is stark. One path leads to another season of hazardous air, another spike in hospital admissions, another night of terror for every stray dog and nesting bird. The other path leads to a Diwali where the light of the diya is not obscured by smog, where the laughter of children is not drowned out by explosions, and where the elderly can breathe easy. The Green Diwali is not a diminished festival; it is a more profound one. It is a return to the festival's original covenant: that light, in all its gentle and life-affirming forms, shall prevail.

(The author is MD/CEO, Synergetic Green Warriors Foundation)