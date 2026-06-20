From Leh mountains to Car Nicobar beaches, IAF to host sessions across India on Yoga Day

NEW DELHI, Jun 19: From high-altitude mountains of Leh to beaches of Car Nicobar, the IAF will host yoga sessions across the country to mark the International Day of Yoga on June 21, officials said on Friday.

This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', which emphasises the importance of yoga for all ages.

"Physical fitness, mental resilience and inner balance are essential attributes of every air warrior. Upholding these values, the Indian Air Force is gearing up to celebrate International Day of Yoga on June 21 with the conduct of common yoga protocol, reaffirming its commitment to fitness, resilience and holistic well-being," the defence ministry said in a statement.

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The IAF will commemorate IDY by "organising yoga sessions across the length and breadth of the country, spanning diverse terrains and regions -- from the high-altitude mountains of Leh in the north to beaches of Car Nicobar in the south and from the eastern frontiers of Tawang to the sacred city of Dwarka in the west", it said.

Car Nicobar is part of the Nicobar Islands in the Union Territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Apart from air warriors and their families, school children and NCC cadets will also participate in yoga sessions to be organised at various Air Force stations across the country, reflecting the IAF's commitment to promoting health, well-being and the timeless values of yoga.

The theme for this year's IDY highlights the role of yoga in promoting physical vitality, mental resilience and holistic wellness across all stages of life. Yoga continues to inspire individuals to lead healthier, more balanced life while fostering inner strength and mindfulness, the officials said.

As the nation prepares to mark this global celebration, the IAF looks forward to joining millions of people across the world in promoting a healthier future through the transformative power of yoga, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation on June 21 in marking the International Day of Yoga and participate in the IDY celebrations in Kolkata and also address a gathering.

Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations in December 2014 proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

In the past several years, PM Modi has led the annual IDY celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York (UN Headquarters), Srinagar and Visakhapatnam. (PTI)