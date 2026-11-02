From Jammu to Bollywood: Ved Rahi, writer and film-maker dies at 93

Pushp Saraf

pushpsaraf@yahoo.com

Mumbai, Nov 1. Ved Rahi, the eminent Dogri and Hindi litterateur and Bollywood personality, passed away this morning at his residence in Maharashtra's Thane district. He was 93.

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Rahi was a Fellow of the Sahitya Akademi, the highest and most prestigious honour conferred by the country's national academy of letters. The fellowship, limited to 21 living recipients at any time, places its holders among the "Immortals of Indian literature."

The fourth of the five illustrious sons of the late Lala Mulk Raj Saraf, revered as the Father of Journalism in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahi was the last surviving member of the Saraf family's formidable second generation, a generation credited with an immense contribution to the social, literary, media and political life of the region. With his passing, the curtain has come down on that era.

Raised in Jammu, Rahi made his mark as a Dogri and Hindi writer at a young age before moving to Mumbai, where he rose to prominence first as a leading Hindi film screenwriter and later as a director and producer. His final directorial venture, "Veer Savarkar," made waves across the country by bringing the life and philosophy of the great revolutionary to the big screen. Then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and nearly his entire cabinet sat through a special screening of the film at Delhi's Siri Fort Auditorium.

He had written scripts for "Pavitra Papi", " Paraya Dhan", "Pahchan", "Be-iman", "Sanyasi", "Kathputli", "Unche Log", "Charas", "Mom ki Gudia" among several Hindi films and directed films based on his written works like "Darar", "Prem Parbat", "Andhi Surang", "Raat aur toofan". "Kali Ghata" starring Rekha, Shashi Kapoor and Danny Denzongpa, among others, was his first film as a producer. He wrote about 25 films and directed five while continuing to earn acclaim as a top Hindi and Dogri literary writer. His serial on Doordarshan, "Gul, Gulshan, Gulfam", based on the story of a Kashmiri family living in houseboats had, as the Sahitya Akademi put it in its Fellowship citation, "the viewers all across the country glues to their televisions to watch of each of its highly popular episodes".

He also directed "Katha Sagar" a series on small screen based on the best short stories from world literature, and quite a few others like "Zindagi", "Ehsas" amd "Rishte". The Sahitya Akadmi noted that "his work in films, short stories and novels overshadowed Ved Rahi as a poet of substance. His poems mirror his reflections as a thinker".

Before the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, he had received the Sahitya A,ademi Award in 1983 for "Ale", a collection of Dogri short stories. He was honoured with several other awards including Maharashtra Gaurav Award, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Award in 1971, Mahapandit Rahul Sankrityayan Puruskar by Central Institute of Hindi in 2011, Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation in 2015, Dinu Bhai Pant award for contribution to Dogri poetry in 2018 and Kusumagraj Rashtriya Sahitya Puruskar in 2018.