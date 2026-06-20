From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal: Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, Jun 19 : Commemorating the International Day of Yoga, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said that from its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of all faiths.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN marked the 12th International Day of Yoga at the world body's headquarters on Thursday on the theme of 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

Vibrant yoga mats were neatly arranged at the North Lawns of the UN headquarters in the vicinity of the iconic Gandhi statue, as yoga practitioners, diplomats, UN officials, members of the diplomatic corps and the Indian-American community participated in the Yoga Day celebrations.

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On the stage, a special banner announcing India's candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term was also displayed with the message '#India4UNSC 2028-29 Peace, Planet, Progress.'

In his message to mark the International Day of Yoga, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that "we come together to celebrate an ancient practice emphasising balance, wholeness, and peaceful engagement with our bodies and the world."

"From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of all faiths and all cultures find calm, build strength and live with purpose," the UN chief said.

Underlining this year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', Guterres said this speaks to the vital importance of physical and mental well-being, mobility and dignity as populations age across the globe.

"Yoga teaches us mindfulness, respect and care for ourselves, for our planet, and for one another. On this International Day, let us extend that care to the older members of our human family and build a world where every generation can lead a healthy life," Guterres said, concluding his message with 'Namaste'.

In his remarks, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the idea of commemorating International Day of Yoga 12 years ago, "it was his vision that it is something that goes to all corners of the world, becomes not only an individual movement but a mass movement where people lead healthy lives, focus on wellness, and eventually it builds international cooperation."

Parvathaneni noted that the "simplest" yoga asana is 'Namaste', "symbolising the unity of mind and body, of humans and nature."

With this year's theme focused on yoga and ageing, Parvathaneni quipped to the gathering, "while all of you are young, some of us will need a greater focus on how yoga can help us in a smooth ageing process."

Addressing the gathering, 81-year-old Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the first female Himalayan Siddha Master to achieve ultimate enlightenment, said "Yoga changed my life," as she recalled that she first tried yoga when she was 18 years old and suddenly developed acne on her face.

Aikawa, who has practised yoga for more than 60 years, said that true health is not simply the absence of illness.

"Likewise, longevity is not simply living a long life. It is living with purpose and gratitude, love, and vitality," she said.

As the world currently grapples with several challenges, including conflict, divisions, loneliness, environmental problems and mental stress, she underscored that peace is not an impossible dream.

"Peace begins with each one of us. When there is peace in our hearts, there is peace in our family. When family lives in peace, community becomes peaceful...In this way, inner peace leads to world peace. Yoga and meditation are powerful paths that guide us towards peace," she said.

On the occasion, instructors, including those from the Art of Living, led a special yoga session of asanas and exercises, breathing and meditation techniques for the attendees, who wholeheartedly participated under a clear blue sky on a sunny and breezy summer day.

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The draft UNGA resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he had said: "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition."

"Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action...a holistic approach (that) is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature." (PTI)