From Gene sharp to Gen Z: Is India witnessing a new playbook of political destabilisation?

Gaurav Gupta

India is a democracy and that democracy is strong enough to accommodate dissent. Young Indians have every right to question their Government, protest against policies they disagree with and demand accountability. Peaceful protest is not a threat to democracy; it is one of democracy's essential freedoms.

But democracy also requires us to ask difficult questions when a series of developments begins to display a broader political pattern.

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The question before India today is not whether Gen Z has legitimate grievances. It does. The question is whether genuine grievances can, at some point, be exploited by political, separatist or hostile external actors to create a larger campaign of instability.

I do not claim that every protester is "planted". I do not claim that every grievance is manufactured. And I certainly do not claim that every event surrounding the CJP movement is part of one coordinated conspiracy.

But when a youth-led agitation expands rapidly through digital platforms, attracts political mobilisation, draws expressions of support from separatist and Pakistan-based actors, and raises questions about funding, logistics and narrative amplification, it would be irresponsible not to examine the possibility of external exploitation.

This is where the work of Gene Sharp becomes relevant.

Gene Sharp was an American political scientist and one of the most influential scholars of strategic nonviolent action. His work identified 198 methods of nonviolent action, including demonstrations, marches, petitions, boycotts, strikes, political non-cooperation and various forms of nonviolent intervention.

In 1983, Sharp founded the Albert Einstein Institution in Boston, which subsequently became a platform for research, documentation and education around strategic nonviolent action. It is important to be precise here: the 198 methods are part of Sharp's broader body of work; the Institution helped research, document and disseminate these ideas.

Sharp's central insight was that political power does not depend only on armies, police or physical force. It also depends on cooperation, legitimacy, public participation and the willingness of society to continue supporting existing institutions.

That idea takes on a new dimension in the digital era.

In Sharp's time, mass mobilisation required significant physical organisation. Today, a smartphone can become a mobilisation centre. A video becomes viral. A hashtag becomes a slogan. An influencer becomes a political organiser. A WhatsApp or Telegram group becomes a mobilisation network. Thousands of people can be brought together within hours. The modern political battlefield is therefore no longer only the street. It is also the smartphone.

India's Gen Z is one of the country's greatest strengths. They are educated, ambitious, technologically connected and impatient with corruption, inefficiency and outdated systems. They want jobs, merit, opportunities, dignity and a better India. These aspirations must be respected ,

but precisely because Gen Z has enormous social and digital influence, it can also become an attractive constituency for political mobilisation.

There is a difference between genuine anger and politically organised anger.

A student may genuinely be angry about examinations. Another may be frustrated about unemployment. Another may simply disagree with the Government. All of that is perfectly legitimate.

But when a specific grievance evolves into sustained political mobilisation, certain questions naturally arise: Who is shaping the narrative? Who is organising the mobilisation? Who is financing the logistics? Who is amplifying the message? And where is the movement ultimately going?

These are not anti-democratic questions. They are questions that any mature democracy should be willing to ask.

The CJP agitation emerged around concerns relating to education and examinations. The government responded. The Education Minister resigned, and several demands were addressed. This demonstrates an important principle: democratic protest can produce political accountability.

However, the political scope of the mobilisation subsequently appeared to expand. When an issue begins with a specific demand but gradually develops into a broader movement challenging the legitimacy of an elected government, the character of the mobilisation begins to change.

That does not make the original grievance illegitimate. Nor does it mean that every participant shares the same political objective. But once a movement expands beyond its original issue, it is reasonable to examine who is attempting to influence its direction.

The situation becomes more serious when separatist actors publicly associate themselves with the movement. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice, publicly expressed support for the CJP agitation. Reports said he offered US$1 million in support and claimed to have interacted with CJP leaders through Zoom. He also called upon protesters to continue their agitation and made statements advocating the disintegration of India.

Let us be precise. Pannun's public statement does not, by itself, prove that CJP accepted his money or entered into a formal arrangement with him. But the question remains: Why would a separatist actor seeking to undermine India's territorial integrity want to associate himself with an Indian youth movement?

If it was merely propaganda, let that be established. If communication took place, let the facts come out. If financial assistance was provided, let the appropriate agencies investigate. The answer should come from evidence-not speculation.

Then there is the issue of Pakistan-based terror operative Shehzad Bhatti.

Bhatti appeared in a video addressing allegations concerning his links with the CJP agitation and expressed support for the protest. He subsequently made claims regarding people arrested in connection with the crackdown and offered legal and financial assistance to people associated with CJP. Again, this does not prove that CJP is a terror organisation. It does, however, raise a legitimate national-security question. When a Pakistan-based actor associated with a terror network publicly seeks to associate himself with an Indian domestic political movement, authorities are justified in asking: Is this merely an attempt to exploit an existing protest? Or is there evidence of communication, funding, recruitment or coordination?

That is what an investigation should establish.

Another question deserves serious attention: How is prolonged mass mobilisation financed?

During the CJP agitation, substantial food and essential-supply deliveries were reportedly being made to the protest site through platforms including Zomato, Swiggy and other delivery services. A food delivery is obviously not evidence of a conspiracy. Ordinary citizens can support protesters. Students can order food. Sympathisers can send meals. There is nothing inherently suspicious about that.

But sustained mass mobilisation requires resources: food, water, transport, medical facilities, tents, sound systems, printing, digital promotion, communications and accommodation. So the democratic question is simple: Who is paying for these things?

If it is ordinary citizens, disclose it. If it is student groups, disclose it. If it is political organisations or NGOs, disclose it. If there is foreign funding, that too should be disclosed and investigated according to law.

This is not an accusation. It is a question of transparency. A movement that claims to represent India's youth should have nothing to fear from transparency.

These realities are not mutually exclusive. A young Indian can genuinely demand examination reform. A political party can see an opportunity in that anger. A separatist organisation can attempt to exploit the movement. A hostile foreign network can attempt to amplify instability. And social media can accelerate all of it.

Therefore, calling every protester "planted" would be unfair. But saying that nobody can possibly exploit a genuine movement would be equally naïve. The correct response is neither blanket suspicion nor blind acceptance. It is evidence-based scrutiny. When I look at the developments, I see certain elements that resemble the strategic nonviolent-action framework described by Gene Sharp: a specific grievance, rapid mobilisation, digital amplification, mass demonstrations, expansion of demands, political pressure, attempts to weaken institutional legitimacy and external actors attempting to attach themselves to the movement.

Does this prove a coordinated Gene Sharp-style regime-change operation in India? No.

Does the resemblance justify examining the possibility? Absolutely.

A framework is not proof of a conspiracy. But neither should the possibility of strategic exploitation be dismissed simply because the protesters are young or because a movement appears spontaneous.

There is nothing undemocratic about opposition parties supporting protests. That is their democratic right. But there is a difference between supporting a legitimate grievance and attempting to convert every social grievance into a campaign against the entire democratic system.

If Congress or any other opposition party believes the Government has failed, there is a straightforward democratic path: Go to the people. Present an alternative. Fight elections. Win votes. Form a Government.

That is how Governments change in India. India does not need political power to be transferred through street pressure when it already has one of the world's most powerful democratic mechanisms: the ballot box.

The political upheaval in Bangladesh should also be studied carefully. The fall of Sheikh Hasina demonstrated how quickly a seemingly manageable political crisis can develop into a much larger national upheaval. Hasina subsequently alleged foreign involvement in her removal, including claims relating to Saint Martin's Island. The United States denied those allegations.

Therefore, I do not present those allegations as established fact.

But Bangladesh nevertheless offers India a broader lesson: political instability can escalate rapidly, and external geopolitical interests can become relevant to domestic political crises.

India must therefore remain alert without becoming paranoid. Vigilance is not paranoia and examining possible external influence is not an attack on democratic protest. A healthy democracy should be able to distinguish between three things: protest, political opposition and destabilisation.

Protest is legitimate. Opposition is legitimate. But deliberate violence, destruction of public property, attacks on security forces, separatist mobilisation and hostile foreign intervention are matters of an entirely different nature.

The democratic right to protest cannot become a licence for violence. And criticism of the Government cannot become hatred towards the nation.

The challenge before India is to protect both freedoms simultaneously: the freedom to dissent and the security of the Republic. This is where I want to speak directly to India's young people.

Do not stop questioning.

Question the Government. Question the opposition. Question the media. Question political parties. Question me. Question everybody.

But also question the person who tells you that you must hate your own country to prove that you are progressive.

Question the person who tells you that the Army is your enemy. Question the person who asks you to destroy public property. Question the person who tells you that violence is the only way to be heard.

Question the person who wants to use your anger but never explains what comes after the anger.

And question anyone-political or otherwise-who wants to turn your generation into a tool.

You are not somebody else's political weapon. You are India's future.

There is one fundamental point that must never be forgotten.

India has elections. India has Parliament. India has courts. India has constitutional institutions.

If people believe the Government has failed, they can replace it. That is democracy. If the opposition believes the Government is wrong, it can persuade the people. That is democracy. If students have grievances, they can protest peacefully. That is democracy.

But if somebody deliberately attempts to make an elected Government ungovernable through violence, foreign interference, separatist influence or systematic institutional destabilisation, that is not democratic reform.

That is something every Indian should oppose. I do not claim that every incident discussed here is necessarily connected. I do not claim that every Gen Z protester knows anything about Gene Sharp. I do not claim that CJP is controlled by Pannun or Bhatti. And I do not claim that every opposition leader is part of a coordinated destabilisation campaign. But I do believe the combination of these developments is significant enough to demand scrutiny.

A youth movement. A rapidly expanding digital narrative. Political mobilisation. Opposition involvement. External separatist support. Pakistan-based actors expressing support. Questions over funding and logistics. And incidents where the narrative appears to move from dissatisfaction with policy towards hostility against institutions.

Maybe these are all independent developments. Maybe some are connected. But dismissing the possibility altogether would be irresponsible.

Gene Sharp's work reminds us that modern political power can be challenged without conventional violence. The digital age has made mobilisation dramatically faster. And India's adversaries understand the power of India's youth just as well as India does.

Therefore, the responsibility before us is not to silence Gen Z. It is to protect Gen Z from manipulation.

India's democracy is strong enough to tolerate dissent. But India's youth must be wise enough to recognise manipulation

(The author is Spokesperson & Convenor, International Affairs, BJP J&K Geopolitical Expert)