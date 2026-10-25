From Flyover Space to Sports Space

Jammu's Innovative Badminton Court at Pata Paloura

Riya Saini

riyasaini85444@gmail.com

In a city where open spaces for recreation and sports are becoming increasingly rare, an unconventional area under a flyover at Pata Paloura on Akhnoor Road has found a new use. The hitherto unused space below the flyover has been transformed into a badminton court.

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The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) recently inaugurated the new badminton court at Pata Paloura in Ward No 61 on October 3. Situated under the flyover opposite BSF School, the court has become the latest in a series of innovative initiatives in Jammu to give new life to under-utilised urban spaces.

The facility was inaugurated by Jammu North MLA Sham Lal Sharma in the presence of JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav. According to local reports, the court is part of JMC efforts to promote sports in the city.

The idea of using such spaces has wider relevance for Jammu. This was highlighted by JMC Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav who said similar initiatives would be taken up across the city at convenient spots to encourage participation in sports.

Making unused space serve a new purpose

Spaces under flyovers are a common sight in growing cities. They are often left under-utilised, used as garbage dumps or face other issues like unauthorised parking.

The idea behind the Pata Paloura initiative is to think creatively and identify how such a space could be used for community purposes.

The JMC has chosen to develop the space into a badminton court. But the idea can also be seen as an experiment to make the most of a city's limited open space.

In Jammu, as in most big cities these days, there is a need to make new public spaces. Developing a completely new sports complex requires resources and land. There is potential however to use existing spaces in the city at a community level, provided basic requirements of safety, accessibility, traffic and lighting are fulfilled.

Sports for all ages

Badminton is one sport that can be played in a relatively small space and has a wide appeal. It is enjoyed by children, youngsters and even older people.

For residents, the new court means a nearby place where they can engage in a sport they love without having to travel to another location for a game.

Youngsters often face the problem of not finding a convenient place to play sports as their studies, college and other commitments occupy much of their day. A sports facility within the locality can potentially encourage them to spend some of their free time outdoors playing badminton.

The value of sports facilities extends beyond encouraging exercise. Sports can also help build a sense of community spirit. The new courts at Pata Paloura can become a place where children can be introduced to the game, and where young people can interact with each other and with local residents.

A facility under the flyover

The Jammu initiative has been notable as well because of the location - the space under a flyover.

The idea of using space under flyovers for sports is not new in India. Other cities have taken up similar projects to promote sports, recreation, walking and other activities.

A badminton court has been created in Jorhat, Assam, under a flyover as part of initiatives to make better use of urban space.

What makes the Jammu project remarkable is the effort to implement the idea in a local context.

The JMC has taken the initiative to integrate the space under the Jammu flyover into the daily lives of local residents. The same approach could be replicated at other under-flyover locations in Jammu as well. However, it is important to note that every available under-flyover location cannot necessarily be converted into a badminton court. Each site needs to be examined on its own merits. The availability of space, traffic movement, air pollution, noise, drainage, lighting, pedestrian access and structural aspects will need to be examined before similar projects can be taken up at other locations.

Safety - the key to continuation

The new space can serve as a reminder that the success of a sports complex depends not just on its inauguration but on its continued operation and maintenance.

JMC has stated that CCTV cameras will also be installed at the court to ensure safety.

This is a key requirement considering the location of the court. Players, particularly children, will need a secure environment to play in. Lighting, controlled access, fencing, protection wherever necessary, cleanliness and other factors should be given due importance. The area around the facility should be kept free of litter and other objects.

Public ownership of the facility is important if it is to be maintained and safeguarded in the years to come. At the inauguration, local residents were reportedly advised to take responsibility for the court and ensure that it was kept clean. The message is an important one for public infrastructure in general. It is not enough for government agencies to create public spaces - the public also needs to care for it.

Linking sports and greenery

Interestingly, the badminton court is not the only improvement at the site. According to reports, the area had earlier been the site of a plantation drive conducted by JMC under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

A green walkway has also been constructed under the flyover, part of the drive to create more greenery in Jammu.

The integration of greenery, a walkway and badminton courts can possibly inspire similar projects. Instead of looking at the space under a flyover merely as a land bank, cities can think about how it could incorporate multiple uses, activities and facilities.

Such an initiative is particularly valuable in a city like Jammu where open spaces are limited.

An opportunity for the youth

The youth angle of this project is perhaps the most valuable aspect of all. Jammu has a thriving sports culture, but access to facilities can be uneven in different areas. A local court cannot replace professional training centres and major stadiums. But in the right context it can serve as a starting point.

A child who starts playing badminton in a local court could aspire to become a national-level player. More importantly, playing badminton regularly can help the youngster stay physically fit and disciplined. The court can provide an opportunity for local badminton enthusiasts to come together for matches and other events.

The presence of a local badminton facility can be especially valuable for women and girls. If the local badminton court is promoted in an inclusive manner, it can encourage more women to take to the sport. There is more to this court than meets the eye! This sports complex can be thought of as the starting point for a number of possible initiatives.

Looking beyond badminton

The Pata Paloura badminton court is just one example of what could be a series of similar innovative projects in Jammu. The idea can be replicated at other under-flyover locations with appropriate modifications. Depending on the size and characteristics of the space, other facilities can also be created. There is potential for a walking track, small seats for pedestrians, children's play area, chess, fitness equipment, cycle tracks and greenery landscaping.

The choice of the activity should be made based on local needs and preferences. A spot under one flyover could be appropriate for badminton while another may provide better conditions for walking. Urban planning experts can help local authorities examine the possibilities in different locations.

The value of maintenance

Infrastructure creation is only part of the work. The next and equally important task is to ensure that the new sports complex is maintained over the years. Without proper upkeep, this court can become another unused and dilapidated space in the city.

The surface of the court will require periodic maintenance. Lighting, fencing, CCTV and other accessories will need to be inspected for any damage. Cleanliness will have to be maintained with a regular cleaning schedule. There should also be guidelines on operating hours, access to the courts and, if necessary, booking procedures. A transparent and well-structured system can prevent misuse of the facility. If the idea is to encourage mass participation, the courts should be available for use by the local community. Local residents can be involved in this process as well. They can play an important role by keeping the courts clean and free of damage.

A new way of looking at infrastructure

The Pata Paloura badminton court can also be seen as an innovative way to think about infrastructure.

Flyovers are typically associated with traffic. Their sole purpose is the smooth movement of vehicles. But the impact of these structures can extend well beyond the road.

The key is to utilise the area around a flyover in such a way that it improves the living standards of local residents.

This is precisely the idea that inspired the JMC to create a sports complex under the flyover.

A model to be followed

The Pata Paloura badminton court is still a new project and its success will be determined over the next few months. If local residents participate in the game and keep the courts clean and safe, it can become a model for similar projects in Jammu.

However, future projects should also be designed keeping in mind the unique aspects of their location. Safety should always be a priority. Appropriate considerations should be made for lighting, accessibility and other aspects of the environment. Innovation in urban planning is important but it should be supported by proper design, maintenance, and public participation.

The significance of the Pata Paloura badminton court lies in the initiative and imagination behind the project. In a city that is growing rapidly, spaces can be a scarce resource. Every unused or under-utilised space needs to be examined for its potential. With proper planning, a number of these spaces can be developed into useful assets for the local community. For Jammu, the badminton court at Pata Paloura can be seen as a small but significant step in this direction. This blue court under the flyover is more than a sports facility. It represents an innovative way of integrating infrastructure and community life. It encourages youth to take to sports without the need for large-scale investment in new stadiums. It promotes greenery in a growing city. It builds a sense of community spirit. And it brings together local residents around a shared concern.

If future projects are carefully planned and maintained, spaces that were previously the "backside" of urban infrastructure will acquire a new life. And perhaps that is the most valuable lesson the Pata Paloura badminton court can teach us about our city.