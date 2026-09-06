From Duty to Devotion: My 60 days at Zojibal

Sanjay Koul 'Safeer'

sanjay7311@gmail.com

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages of the Hindus. Over the years, it has ceased to be merely a local or regional observance; it has grown into a national festival of international importance.

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The Shri Amarnath Yatra has a history that dates back approximately 2,000 years. The Nilamata Purana, a 6th-century Sanskrit work attributed to the Naga king Nila [sage Nilamata] of Kashmir [Satisar], details local geography, pilgrimage sites [tirthas], and foundational myths. Verse 1324 of this text describes a sacred bath at the source of the river Samara on the dark 14th lunar day [Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi] as a means to attain spiritual liberation and honour in the realm of Rudra. Scholars and researchers cite this as the earliest textual reference providing spiritual context linked to the region of the holy Amarnath shrine [historically referred to as Amareshvara Tirtha].

Every year, officers and officials from various departments are deployed for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. This year, I had the opportunity to serve along the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra route.

Shri Amarnath Yatra duty 2026 will remain one of the most memorable and transformative experiences of my life. For two years, I had quietly nurtured the wish to serve on this sacred route, and in 2026, that wish became a reality when I was deployed for Shri Amarnath Yatra duty. The moment I received information about my deployment, I felt a mixture of elation and humility - never before had I looked forward to duty with such anticipation. It felt as if a prayer I had spoken to myself had been answered.

I do not come from a family of political or bureaucratic influence; my postings and progress have been the outcome of steady work in different capacities. Still, serving on the Amarnath Yatra route remained a cherished aspiration - perhaps because the pilgrimage combines deep faith, logistical complexity, and human compassion in equal measure.

When PHQ assigned me to the Shrine Board, the joy was immediate and profound. At the same time, practical worries surfaced: at my age and with some health concerns, could I cope with the rigours of high-altitude duty? Would I be able to keep pace with long days, steep trails, and the constant needs of yatris? These were not idle doubts but honest assessments of physical limits and responsibility. Yet, they made me more determined to prepare, to listen, and to do my best.

I was posted as Deputy Camp Director at Zojibal. The first four to five days were about settling in and acclimatising - adjusting to thinner air, a different routine, and the cadence of yatra life. We received thorough briefings before the yatra began on 3rd July 2026. Those briefings were practical and pragmatic: roles and responsibilities, coordination channels, emergency protocols, medical evacuation plans, waste management, water-supply contingencies, crowd-control measures, and cultural sensitivities to observe. That preparation proved invaluable.

The camp was a temporary universe of its own. In my role, I stood at the intersection of many agencies: the Army paramilitary units and JK Police that provided security; civil departments like RDD [Rural Development Department], PHE [Public Health Engineering], PDD [Power Development Department], the Health Department, SDRF, NDRF, and MRT; and countless local service providers - bandara-walas, pony-walas, tent-walas, food vendors, and priests. There were also sadhus and spiritual leaders whose presence shaped the atmosphere. Each group brought different expertise and different pressures; our task was to weave those elements together so yatris could undertake the pilgrimage with dignity and safety.

Coordination often meant improvisation. One recurring problem was frequent breakage of a water-supply pipe caused by the movement of BRO vehicles during road maintenance. I immediately called the I/C BRO and JE PHE; they responded by trenching the pipe three feet deep with a JCB, a permanent solution that should prevent recurrence for years. Similarly, rationalisation of power supply through gensets for all departments was carried out with AEE PDD. Health teams screened vulnerable pilgrims for hypothermia and respiratory distress; doctors and paramedical staff from across the country volunteered their services. BRO worked day and night to make the yatra route safer during heavy rains. ITBP, entrusted with route security, stood firm during storms to safeguard yatris. SDRF, NDRF, and MRT performed commendable work, providing oxygen to those with breathing difficulty and helping pilgrims who could not walk to reach safely. On one occasion, heavy rains made a goods track slippery; a joint team of ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, MRT, and local pony-walas cleared the path and rerouted a group of yatris to a safer stretch, averting panic. Last but not least, the sanitation workers under the Rural Development Department performed immense and praiseworthy work.

What struck me deeply was the social harmony the yatra created. Although the pilgrimage is centred on Lord Shiva and primarily associated with Hindu faith, the logistics and day-to-day support are provided by people of diverse faiths - many of them Muslim. Shops, food tents, porters, and even medical volunteers often belonged to local Muslim communities. That cooperation reflected a higher truth: the sacred and the secular can coexist with mutual respect. Once the yatra begins, the hill slopes are filled with chants of "Bam Bam Bhole" and "Har Har Mahadev." The air becomes Shivamay - charged with devotion. In that atmosphere, individual identities - caste, creed, rank, and status - seem to dissolve.

Kashmiri folklore has a line - "Hukus, Bukus, teilwan Chukus..." - which seemed apt as I watched thousands of pilgrims move as one. The experience removed me from ordinary preoccupations. For the duration of the yatra, I forgot household concerns and the trivial anxieties of daily life. I entered a state I can only describe as shuniya: a quiet vastness where personal identity blurs and the self feels small before the sacred. In that silence, compassion and service felt like prayer.

Those 60 days were filled with small, human moments that remain etched in my memory. I recall SDRF volunteers administering oxygen to pilgrims who showed signs of breathlessness, pony-walas refusing payment for helping an elderly pilgrim, and volunteer doctors treating injuries late into the night. These vignettes revealed the pilgrimage's humanity more powerfully than any official report could.

The yatra's end was both relief and melancholy. When the last yatri crossed the final checkpoint, there was thanksgiving and quiet celebration, but also the knowledge that we must return to ordinary life. Back home, I will again encounter the familiar divisions of caste, creed, gender, political allegiance, and economic disparity. The egalitarian spirit I experienced on the trail - where people helped one another without asking about religion or rank - felt like a glimpse of an alternate social order. I returned carrying not only memories, but a renewed sense of what public service can accomplish when it is guided by humility and shared humanity.

Professionally, the yatra strengthened my understanding of inter-agency coordination under stress, emergency response in austere environments, and the importance of cultural sensitivity in crowd management. Personally, it deepened my faith and reshaped my perspective on identity and service. I came back with gratitude for the teams I worked with and with a resolve to translate some of the yatra's lessons into my everyday policing - treating every person with dignity, listening more patiently, and remembering that service is itself a form of worship.

These 60 days will remain an abiding chapter in my life - a reminder that even in a career marked by routine and rules, there is room for wonder, humane cooperation, and spiritual renewal. The Amarnath Yatra taught me that when people come together with compassion and purpose, the ordinary can become sacred.

(The author is Deputy Superintendent of Police)