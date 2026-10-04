From Cliff to Skyscraper

The Rock Pigeon's Urban Migration

Dr Priya Sharma

advpriyasharma8@gmail.com

At six o'clock on a Mumbai morning, an elderly man scatters a handful of grain across the pavement. Dozens of pigeons swoop down in an instant, the clatter of their wings mingling with the blare of car horns. At that same moment, similar scenes unfold in London's Trafalgar Square, New York's Central Park, and the alleyways of Beijing. The rock pigeon - a bird that once nested exclusively on sea cliffs and rocky crevices - has become one of the most ubiquitous "residents" of cities worldwide.

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How did they move from rural cliffs to concrete jungles? Can this migration be reversed? And, more importantly, what does their presence mean for our ecosystems?

The Road to the City: From Cliff Ledge to Windowsill

The ancestors of the rock pigeon (Columba livia) originally lived on coastal precipices and rocky caves, where they nested, roosted, and raised their young. Some 5,000 to 10,000 years ago, humans domesticated them as a food source in the Mediterranean, North Africa, and the Near East. Later, European colonists carried domestic pigeons to the Americas, Africa, and Asia.

But the real push from countryside to city was not deliberate human action; it was the perfect alignment of two key factors.

The first is food. Ornithologist Steven C. Sibley of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology notes: "Urban pigeons eat everything - from breadcrumbs to popcorn. They find far more food on city streets than in rural lanes." The endless supply of food waste and the well meaning feeding by the public provide pigeon flocks with an almost limitless food source. A comparative study in Anand, India, found that urban feeding stations hosted an average of 2,976 pigeons per year, significantly more than the 1,127 recorded at rural stations. The study confirmed that supplementary feeding is a critical factor shaping pigeon distribution.

The second is nesting sites. Rock pigeons live only in open areas and must remain close to suitable roosting or nesting places. City skyscrapers, bridges, eaves, and abandoned spaces mimic the cliffs their ancestors relied on. The vertical landscape of high rise buildings offers countless "artificial precipices". Research in Singapore shows that the availability of tall buildings is one of the most reliable predictors of high pigeon densities.

Driven by these two forces, the rock pigeon has undergone a behavioural shift from "commuter" to "settler". Studies on the Uist islands in Scotland found that wild rock pigeons, originally nesting in caves, began using barns and derelict buildings, abandoning long foraging flights to take up permanent residence in human structures. This behavioural plasticity is the key to the pigeon's global urban success.

Can We Reverse It? The Reality Is More Complex

So, can we persuade these new urbanites to move back to the countryside?

The answer is disheartening: almost certainly not.

First, this is not a one off migration but an ongoing process of adaptive evolution that has lasted millennia. Pigeons have bred in urban environments for dozens of generations, forming stable city populations. Genomic research from Singapore shows that local pigeons form a single genetic cluster with an estimated genetic patch size of only about 3 kilometres - meaning their home ranges are extremely limited, and they have become deeply embedded in the urban ecosystem.

Second, control measures have very limited long term effectiveness. Scientific studies have proven that traditional culling is ineffective in the long run; flocks rebound quickly. A study of recovery times on 11 buildings in a low density urban area found that recolonisation ranged from 50 to 3,072 days. The closer a building was to an untreated flock, the faster it was reoccupied - buildings within 500 metres of an untreated site were repopulated far more quickly than those farther away.

Currently, management strategies include feeding bans, bird spikes and netting, nest removal, and contraceptive baits (such as Nicarbazin). A trial in Barcelona using Nicarbazin for fertility control achieved an average annual population reduction of about 12%. But these methods can only manage numbers; they cannot reverse the underlying trend of urbanisation.

More critically, the pigeons' move to the city was not passive - it was an active choice. Cities offer them stable food, safe nesting sites, and virtually zero natural predators - advantages that rural habitats cannot match. In an urban environment without predators and with year round breeding potential, pigeon populations grow exponentially.

The Ecological Price: One Species' Boom, Many Species' Bust

The urbanisation of the rock pigeon is not harmless. When one species "wins big" in the city, other species pay the price.

The most direct effect is competitive exclusion. Bharat Bhushan of the Bombay Natural History Society points out: "The urban environment creates highly suitable habitats for pigeons… the sharp increase in their numbers is disrupting the ecological balance and displacing native bird species." Pigeons use competitive exclusion - aggressively competing for food, nest sites, and territory - to push out native birds such as bulbuls, sparrows, and mynas. Their sheer numbers can overwhelm available food resources, leaving less for others; their dominance can even prevent other species from successfully breeding in suitable locations.

In Taiwan, the rock pigeon, as an introduced species, is physically much stronger than the native spotted doves and red turtle doves that originally inhabited parklands. Large foraging areas have been taken over, making life increasingly difficult for the doves.

Public health concerns are equally significant. Large pigeon flocks generate feathers and dried faecal dust, which can spread pathogens and trigger allergies. Pigeon droppings harbour fungi that can cause aspergillosis, and they may also transmit zoonotic diseases such as chlamydiosis and toxoplasmosis. The acidity of their droppings accelerates corrosion of buildings. Dense pigeon congregations also raise the risk of infectious disease transmission, including avian influenza.

At the same time, urbanisation as a whole is driving biotic homogenisation in bird communities - a few adaptable species proliferate, while most others gradually disappear. Urban bird communities typically show lower species richness, reduced evenness, and an explosion of a small number of dominant species.

The Path of Coexistence: From Confrontation to Management

Since reversal is impossible, how should we respond?

First, cutting off the food supply is key. Research from Singapore provides city planners with a clear tool: curbing "compassion feeding" is the most effective management approach. The significantly higher pigeon numbers in urban areas compared to rural ones are primarily due to human feeding - regulating feeding behaviour is more effective in controlling pigeon numbers than altering habitat.

Second, fertility control is more sustainable than culling. Scientific evidence shows that culling is ineffective in the long term. In contrast, contraceptive baits like Nicarbazin can curb population growth without affecting non target species. Taipei has piloted a "wild pigeon birth control programme" using contraceptive feed to manage numbers.

Third, restore ecological balance. Reintroducing or encouraging urban raptor populations - such as kestrels and peregrine falcons - can provide natural predation pressure, allowing the ecosystem to regulate itself.

The rock pigeon's journey from rural cliffs to city skyscrapers is an ecological epic that has unfolded over millennia. It bears witness to the expansion of human civilisation and reflects the profound reshaping of nature by urbanisation. We cannot - and should not - attempt to "expel" pigeons back to the countryside; that is not only unrealistic but also disregards their objective role as part of the urban ecosystem.

But we can do better: stop indiscriminate feeding, manage populations with science based methods, and leave room in city planning for a wider diversity of species. After all, a healthy city should not echo only with the flutter of pigeon wings - it should also resound with the calls of bulbuls, the chirps of sparrows, and the myriad possibilities of harmonious coexistence between people and nature.

(The author is an Advocate, J&K High Court)