From Balakot Airstrike to Op Sindoor, India Gave Befitting Response to Terrorism: PM Modi
In his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from the Balakot airstrike to Operation Sindoor, India has repeatedly made it clear that terrorists targeting the country will face a befitting response. ...
In his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from the Balakot airstrike to Operation Sindoor, India has repeatedly made it clear that terrorists targeting the country will face a befitting response.
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