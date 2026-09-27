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Home / Videos / From Balakot Airstrike to Op Sindoor, India Gave Befitting Response to Terrorism: PM Modi

From Balakot Airstrike to Op Sindoor, India Gave Befitting Response to Terrorism: PM Modi

In his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from the Balakot airstrike to Operation Sindoor, India has repeatedly made it clear that terrorists targeting the country will face a befitting response. ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:33 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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In his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from the Balakot airstrike to Operation Sindoor, India has repeatedly made it clear that terrorists targeting the country will face a befitting response.

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