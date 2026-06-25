From Aspiration to Opportunity

Twelve years of Modi's leadership

Shagun Parihar

writetomlakishtwar@gmail.com

As India marks twelve years of transformative leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is an appropriate moment to reflect on the remarkable journey that our nation has undertaken and, equally importantly, on what that journey has meant for Jammu and Kashmir and for districts such as Kishtwar. For me, this reflection is deeply personal. It is not merely a reflection on governance or public policy, but on resilience, sacrifice, opportunity and the power of development to change lives. A few years ago, many would have considered it unlikely that a young woman from Kishtwar would represent this historic constituency in the Legislative Assembly. Yet today, I have been entrusted with that responsibility by the people of my district. I view this not as a personal achievement but as a reflection of a changing India where women are encouraged to lead, young people are trusted with responsibility and leadership is increasingly defined by commitment, service and hard work. Prime Minister Modi's vision of New India rests on the belief that development must reach every citizen, every village and every region, regardless of geography or circumstance. That vision has been particularly significant for Jammu and Kashmir, a region that for decades struggled to realise its immense potential despite its extraordinary human and natural resources.

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My own journey is inseparable from the story of sacrifice. The people of Jammu and Kashmir know well the martyrdom of my father, Ajit Kumar Parihar, and my uncle, Anil Parihar, whose dedication to democracy, public service and national unity continues to inspire countless citizens. Their loss was deeply personal, but it also reinforced my conviction that public service remains one of the highest callings in life. There are moments when grief can either become a burden or a source of strength. I chose the latter. Encouraged by the resilience of the people of Kishtwar and inspired by a leadership that places faith in youth and women, I sought to transform personal loss into public purpose. In many ways, this journey mirrors the broader transformation of Jammu and Kashmir itself-a journey from uncertainty towards confidence, from adversity towards opportunity and from aspiration towards achievement.

Before speaking about development, however, it is important to acknowledge a fundamental truth: development flourishes only where peace prevails. Those of us who grew up in Jammu and Kashmir remember a different reality. There were years when uncertainty overshadowed opportunity and when shutdowns, strikes and disruptions to daily life became recurring features of our existence. Educational institutions frequently remained closed, academic calendars were interrupted, businesses suffered losses and tourism struggled to survive. Young people often found their ambitions constrained by circumstances beyond their control, while families were forced to adapt to an environment of unpredictability. An entire generation grew up navigating uncertainty rather than pursuing opportunity. It is against this backdrop that the transformation of the past decade must be understood. Today, children attend schools without fear of prolonged disruptions, competitive examinations are conducted smoothly, businesses operate with greater confidence and tourism has witnessed unprecedented growth. Most importantly, the conversation among our youth has changed. Increasingly, young people speak of entrepreneurship, innovation, higher education and professional opportunities rather than instability and disruption.

Peace is not merely the absence of conflict; it is the presence of opportunity. It allows a student to pursue education uninterrupted, enables a business owner to invest with confidence, gives farmers the ability to plan for the future and creates an environment in which development can genuinely take root. The restoration of confidence among the people is perhaps one of the most significant achievements of recent years. Peace has allowed aspirations to flourish, encouraged investment, strengthened institutions and enabled communities to focus on progress rather than uncertainty. The benefits of this transformation are visible not only in major cities but increasingly in districts such as Kishtwar, where improved connectivity, stronger public services and better infrastructure are gradually changing everyday life.

The broader national transformation of the past twelve years has also been accompanied by a determined effort to ensure that the benefits of development reach ordinary citizens. Programmes such as PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana and PM-Kisan have sought to improve the quality of life of millions of Indians by addressing basic needs and strengthening social security. These initiatives are not merely government schemes in the abstract. For a family receiving a permanent home, for a woman gaining access to clean cooking fuel, for a patient receiving healthcare coverage for the first time or for a farmer receiving direct financial assistance, development becomes a tangible reality. It becomes dignity, security and hope. Across Jammu and Kashmir, improved road connectivity, better healthcare services, stronger educational institutions and more effective welfare delivery are increasingly ensuring that development reaches those who need it most.

In Kishtwar, these changes are particularly meaningful because our district has historically faced challenges arising from difficult terrain and geographical remoteness. Yet those very challenges have also preserved a region of extraordinary beauty, immense natural wealth and untapped economic potential. For decades, Kishtwar was often discussed in terms of what it lacked. Today, it is increasingly being recognised for what it possesses. Our district is blessed with immense hydropower resources and is emerging as one of the most important energy hubs of Jammu and Kashmir. Projects such as Ratle, Kiru, Kwar and Pakal Dul represent not only major investments in infrastructure but also opportunities for employment generation, local economic growth and long-term prosperity. These projects have the potential to contribute significantly to India's energy security while simultaneously creating new opportunities for the people of the Chenab Valley. Combined with improved connectivity and infrastructure, they are laying the foundation for a more prosperous future and positioning Kishtwar as an important contributor to the development story of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yet if there is one area where Kishtwar's future potential is truly extraordinary, it is tourism. Few districts in India possess such a remarkable combination of spiritual significance, breathtaking landscapes, biodiversity and cultural richness. The sacred shrine of Shri Machail Mata has emerged as one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in Jammu and Kashmir, attracting thousands of devotees every year and contributing meaningfully to the local economy. At the same time, the spectacular landscapes of Sinthan Top, Marwah, Warwan, Gandhari Valley and Dachhan offer immense possibilities for eco-tourism, adventure tourism and nature-based experiences. The Kishtwar High Altitude National Park, with its unique ecological wealth, provides an opportunity to promote sustainable tourism while preserving our natural heritage for future generations. With improved roads, stronger public infrastructure and a more stable environment, Kishtwar is steadily finding its place on India's tourism map. My vision is to transform Kishtwar into a hub for religious, cultural, eco and adventure tourism, creating livelihoods for transport operators, artisans, guides, hotel owners, shopkeepers and countless local entrepreneurs. Tourism is not simply about attracting visitors; it is about generating opportunities, strengthening communities and showcasing the unique identity of our region to the wider world.

As a public representative, I draw immense encouragement from the aspirations of our younger generation. Across Kishtwar, I meet students who dream of becoming doctors, engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, civil servants and political leaders. Their confidence reflects a society that increasingly believes in its own potential. I am particularly inspired by the growing ambitions of young women, whose achievements in education, professional life and public service are reshaping traditional perceptions and opening new possibilities for future generations. Prime Minister Modi has consistently emphasised the role of women in building a developed India, and this emphasis has contributed significantly to changing attitudes and expanding opportunities. Empowering women is not merely a social objective; it is a national imperative. No society can achieve its full potential while limiting the aspirations of half its population.

As we mark twelve years of transformative leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is worth reflecting on what this journey has meant for regions that were once considered distant from the mainstream of development. For Jammu and Kashmir, these years have represented a period of renewed confidence, stability and opportunity. Prime Minister Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas has sought to ensure that development reaches every citizen, regardless of geography, background or circumstance. The visible transformation across Jammu and Kashmir stands as evidence of that commitment. The story of New Jammu and Kashmir is ultimately a story of resilience, peace and possibility-a story of a region that has moved from uncertainty towards confidence, from disruption towards development and from aspiration towards achievement.

Kishtwar stands at the heart of that transformation. Blessed with extraordinary natural beauty, immense hydropower potential, rich cultural traditions and resilient people, our district possesses all the ingredients required for sustained progress. The last twelve years have laid a strong foundation, but the most exciting opportunities still lie ahead. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, I believe Kishtwar can emerge as a model district of peace, tourism, sustainable development and youth empowerment. My own journey-from a family that endured immense sacrifice to serving as an elected representative of the people-reflects what becomes possible when peace, democracy and development work together. It also reflects the confidence that New India places in its youth and in its women. The best chapter of Kishtwar's story is yet to be written, and together we can ensure that it contributes meaningfully to the story of a stronger, more prosperous and more confident India. The last twelve years have transformed possibilities into achievements; the years ahead can transform aspirations into reality. I am confident that Kishtwar's brightest days still lie ahead.

(The author is MLA Kishtwar)