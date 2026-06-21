From Arbored Grounds to Team India Manager

Avtar Bhat

From a tumble-bumpy, dust-strewn patch of earth ringed with trees in the village of Sirru to the management suite of the Indian cricket team, Rajesh Dhar's story is a testament to grit, talent and the power of steadfast dreams. Nestled between the fertile plains of Pattan and the scenic hills of Gulmarg, Sirru's Arbored ground-locally called "Bonwaer"-was where Dhar first learned the game beneath the shade of those trees. Those humble afternoons shaped a career that would rise to the highest echelons of the sport.

Famous for his six-hitting prowess, batting all-rounder Rajesh Dhar began his cricketing life with the Friends Cricket Club in his village. He represented PCC Pattan for several years before joining SP College Srinagar, where he developed under the guidance of the late coach Abdul Qayoom (Channa). In 1990 he moved to Jammu and enrolled at GGM Science College. Driven by a passion for sport, Dhar chose Physical Education and went on to complete his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Nagpur University. He captained the college team (IDCPE Nagpur) for two consecutive years and was named a probable for the Nagpur University side.

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After finishing his Master's, Dhar returned to Jammu and represented Trikuta Cricket Club, and then Rainawari Cricket Club (RCC), a club renowned for lifting numerous tournament trophies, an afffilate unit of JKCA. In 1997 he began his career with the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), where he expanded his administrative and management skills and steadily transitioned into leadership roles off the field.

As a chief cricket selector with DYSS, Dhar earned distinction for selecting and coaching the J&K U-19 women's team that won gold at the All-India U-19 Women's Cricket Tournament organized by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI). He also guided the J&K U-19 men's team to a historic semifinal appearance in the CK Nayudu Trophy. Players from those teams who went on to prominence include Meenu Singh Slathia (now a Member of the Cricket Advisory Committee, JKCA), international cricketer Parvez Rasool, and Mohammad Mudhasir (Senior Men's Selector).

Many senior J&K cricketers cite Dhar as a formative influence, including Ian Dev Singh, Parvez Rasool, Shubham Khajuria and Deepak Dogra etc. Women players such as Meenu Singh Slathia, Surabhi Dadheechi, Jasia Akhtar, Sarla Devi, Sandhya Sayal, Bushra Ashraf, Bismah Hassan and Bawandeep Kaur also acknowledge his mentorship and guidance.

A respected physical-educationist and BCCI Level-I certified coach, Dhar brings wide domestic experience to his role. He has served the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association in numerous capacities: Ranji Trophy team manager, senior women's team manager, U-23 men's team manager, U-17 coach, and assistant coach of JKCA's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 side. Dhar proudly served as Manager of the J&K Ranji Trophy team during an era that featured legendary coaches such as the late Bishan Singh Bedi and Sunil Joshi, and where distinguished player-coaches like Mithun Manhas (now BCCI President) and Irfan Pathan lent their experience to the side. He also works as a physical-education lecturer and continues as a cricket selector with DYSS, building a strong record in player development, tournament management and logistics.

A familiar face across J&K cricket circles, Dhar has been a player, coach, commentator, mentor, lecturer and sports columnist - a driving force who has helped convert local talent into success and who carries countless untold stories from the field. "Perseverance, resilience, hard work and focus, coupled with patience, sincerity and loyalty, are the mantras for success," he said. "I owe my achievements to my parents- Late Poshkar Nath Dhar and Gauri Shori, my wife and well-wishers, and especially to my students. My career began to flourish after I married Kirti Dhar on December 6, 2000”.