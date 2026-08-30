From Addiction to Recovery: Jammu and Kashmir’s fight against Drugs

Mohammad Hanief

Jammu and Kashmir is facing a growing battle against drug addiction, a crisis that is no longer confined to a few individuals or isolated communities. It has emerged as a serious social and public-health challenge affecting families, young people, educational institutions and communities across the Union Territory. The increasing availability of narcotics, particularly heroin and other opioids, has made drug de-addiction an urgent priority, demanding a response that combines strict action against traffickers with accessible treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration.

The seriousness of the problem has become increasingly visible in recent years. A government survey conducted in 2022 across ten districts of the Kashmir Valley estimated around 70,000 people affected by substance use, including nearly 50,000 heroin users. While these figures are not a current census and must be interpreted cautiously, they provide an indication of the scale of the challenge. Earlier national data had also identified Jammu and Kashmir as a region with a significant burden of opioid use.

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Behind every statistic is a human story. Addiction can begin with experimentation, curiosity or peer pressure and gradually turn into dependence. For some young people, unemployment, emotional distress, family problems, social isolation and frustration can make drugs appear to offer temporary escape. What begins as occasional consumption can eventually damage physical and mental health, education, employment, relationships and family stability.

The most disturbing aspect of the situation is its impact on the younger generation. Jammu and Kashmir has a large and energetic youth population whose potential is vital to the region's future. When young people become trapped in substance abuse, the loss is not limited to the individual. Families suffer emotionally and financially, communities lose productive members and society pays a long-term price.

The drug problem is also changing. Heroin and opioids remain major concerns, but cannabis, pharmaceutical medicines and other substances are also part of the wider picture. This means that prevention strategies cannot focus on a single drug. Healthcare institutions, schools, parents and law-enforcement agencies must remain alert to changing patterns of substance use and intervene before experimentation becomes dependency.

Jammu and Kashmir has taken several important steps to confront the challenge. De-addiction and treatment facilities have expanded across both divisions, while government-supported Addiction Treatment Facilities and District De-Addiction Centres are providing medical care, counselling and rehabilitation services. De-addiction services have also been made available at the district level, helping bring treatment closer to communities.

The growing number of people approaching treatment centres is significant. Government-supported facilities have recorded a sharp increase in people receiving treatment for drug addiction in recent years. This rise should not automatically be viewed only as evidence of worsening addiction. It may also indicate greater awareness, improved access to treatment and a growing willingness among families and individuals to seek professional help. The fact that more people are coming forward can therefore be seen as both a warning and a sign of changing attitudes towards recovery.

The ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat and Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir campaigns have further strengthened the preventive response. Awareness programmes are being conducted in schools, colleges, villages and urban communities, with increasing participation from youth, parents, teachers, religious leaders and civil society. The administration has also strengthened district-level coordination to connect prevention, enforcement, treatment and rehabilitation.

But awareness alone cannot cure addiction. A person dependent on drugs may understand the dangers perfectly well and still find it extremely difficult to stop. Addiction affects behaviour, physical health and psychological functioning, making professional intervention essential. Treatment must therefore be accessible, confidential, affordable and sustained over time.

This is where rehabilitation becomes the heart of the response. De-addiction should not end when a patient stops consuming drugs or completes detoxification. Recovery is a long-term process. After leaving a treatment centre, a recovering person may face cravings, anxiety, unemployment, family conflict, social pressure and the possibility of relapse. Without continued support, the individual can easily return to the environment in which addiction developed.

Rehabilitation must therefore be about rebuilding lives. Counselling, family therapy, education, vocational training, employment opportunities, peer support and community participation can help recovering persons regain confidence and independence. A person who has overcome addiction needs more than a certificate of treatment; he or she needs an opportunity to live a meaningful and productive life.

The government's growing focus on rehabilitation and socio-economic reintegration is therefore encouraging. Employment deserves particular attention because meaningful work provides income, dignity, routine and purpose. Vocational training and livelihood support can help recovering individuals become financially independent and reduce the social and economic pressures that can contribute to relapse.

Families are equally important in the recovery process. Unfortunately, stigma remains one of the greatest barriers to treatment. Many families hesitate to acknowledge addiction because they fear criticism from relatives, neighbours or the wider community. Some attempt to conceal the problem until it becomes severe. Such attitudes can delay professional intervention and make recovery more difficult.

Addiction should not be treated as a source of family shame. Seeking treatment is an act of responsibility. Families need counselling and support so that they understand the nature of addiction and learn how to help a recovering member without either abandoning or enabling them. Communities, too, must stop permanently labelling people who have completed treatment. A recovering person deserves the opportunity to rebuild his or her identity.

Schools and colleges have an equally important preventive role. Anti-drug education should go beyond occasional lectures, rallies and posters. Students need continuous guidance about substance abuse, peer pressure, emotional well-being and healthy decision-making. Teachers and counsellors should be trained to identify early warning signs and direct vulnerable students towards appropriate support.

At the same time, prevention must be linked to opportunity. Young people need education, employment, sports, entrepreneurship, cultural activities and meaningful participation in community life. A youth policy that creates hope and purpose is also a powerful drug-prevention strategy.

Law enforcement remains another essential pillar. Jammu and Kashmir's geographical location has made it vulnerable to narcotics trafficking and organised networks. Recent seizures, arrests and action against trafficking networks demonstrate that authorities are intensifying the fight against the illegal drug trade. Such action is necessary because those who profit from addiction must face the full force of the law.

There is also an urgent need for reliable, regularly updated data on drug use across Jammu and Kashmir. Better district-level information would allow policymakers to identify emerging trends, vulnerable populations and gaps in treatment services. Rural and remote areas deserve particular attention because distance, stigma and limited awareness can prevent people from reaching specialised facilities.

The fight against drugs is ultimately a fight for the future of Jammu and Kashmir. Every person who recovers represents more than an individual victory. It means a family restored, a livelihood regained, a child protected from the consequences of addiction and a productive citizen returning to society.

Jammu and Kashmir therefore needs to move towards a culture of prevention, treatment and recovery while maintaining firm action against traffickers. The goal should not merely be to make “Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir” a slogan, but to turn it into a sustained social mission.

The author is a senior analyst and environmentalist.