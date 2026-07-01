Friends of India diaspora group celebrates golden jubilee in UK

LONDON, Jun 30: The Friends of India Society International (FISI) UK celebrated its golden jubilee by honouring veteran community leaders with Lifetime Achievement awards in London.

Virendra Sharma, one of the country's longest-serving British Indian Labour members of Parliament until his recent retirement, and Lord Rami Ranger were among those honoured for a "lifetime of service" to the Indian diaspora community at a Bhavan UK ceremony over the weekend.

While Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman was recognised as a "Friend of India", Akshaya Patra Foundation UK children's charity was honoured for its community service initiatives.

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"Our founding spirit of advocacy for India and the British Indian diaspora remains as relevant today in an evolving India-UK partnership as it was 50 years ago," said FISI UK President Madhuresh Mishra.

The event, which also witnessed Bhavan UK Executive Director Dr M N Nandakumara being honoured as a "Cultural Ambassador", brought together community leaders and Indian-origin parliamentarians including Navendu Mishra and Lord Uday Nagaraju.

"The world does not need more division; it needs communities that can work together in seriousness. FISI UK has been part of that journey for 50 years and may its next 50 years be more ambitious still," said Manoj Ladwa, founder of India Global Forum and keynote speaker of the event.

India's Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Kartik Pande, joined FISI UK members as they launched SMRITI – a new initiative to preserve the legacy of Indian trailblazers in Britain.

FISI UK was founded in 1976 as a champion of democratic values and to amplify the contributions of the British Indian community.

With the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) entering into force from July 15, the organisation said its next chapter as a "living bridge" promoting stronger India-UK ties promises to be even more impactful. (PTI)