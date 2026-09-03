Friends Club Mankote clinches Volleyball title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 2: Friends Club Mankote emerged champions of the Mendhar Volleyball Premier League 2026, organised by the Indian Army, after defeating Jatt Club in an exciting grand finale here today.

The championship provided a competitive platform for local volleyball talent and aimed at promoting youth engagement, community participation and sportsmanship in the border region.

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The final witnessed a keenly contested encounter, with both teams displaying skill, determination and strong teamwork before an enthusiastic gathering. Friends Club Mankote eventually emerged victorious to lift the coveted title.

In the third-place match, Balnoi Warrior defeated FCD Dabraj to secure the third position. Naushad of Shaheed Aurangzeb Club was adjudged the best player of the tournament for his consistent performances and valuable contribution throughout the championship.

The grand finale attracted an overwhelming response from the local community, with 857 spectators and participants in attendance. The enthusiastic participation and support from students, NCC cadets, players and local residents highlighted the growing popularity of volleyball in Mendhar and adjoining areas.