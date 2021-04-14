Friends CC sails into finals by beating All Star CC

Ajay Memorial Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: Friends Cricket Club defeated All Star Cricket Club Jourian in the ongoing Ajay Memorial Cricket Tournament-2021 and sailed into finals, being played at Jourian Cricket Ground, here today.

Batting first, All Star Jourian gave the target of 92 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Kavi made 36 runs off 40 balls and Robin scored 25 runs off 19 balls. For Friends Cricket Club, Shubham took four wickets, whereas Vipin and Sumit bagged two wickets each and Jeshu and Akash Choudhary clinched one wicket each.

In reply, Friends Cricket Club easily chased the target in 14 overs. Manik scored 38 runs off 30 balls and Akash scored 32 runs in 25 balls. Shubham was declared as man of the match for his magnificent bowling.