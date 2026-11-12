Fresh snowfall shuts Mughal, Bandipora-Gurez roads; rains lash plains

*MeT forecasts wet weather till Nov 15

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: The hills of Kashmir valley including those overlooking Gulmarg today received fresh snowfall leading to suspension of traffic on the Mughal Road and Bandipora Gurez road due to slippery road conditions.

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The Kongdoori and Afarwat in Gulmarg received fresh snowfall today and the tourists were seen clicking pictures and making reels on the snow. A group of tourists said that they were not expecting snow when they landed in Kashmir but were thrilled to see it.

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The snowfall was also recorded in the Pir Ki Gali area of Mughal Road, which connects South Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch districts. The snowfall in the area caused slippery road conditions forcing authorities to close it for vehicular movement.

Deputy SP Traffic-Poonch Range, Ajaz Ahmed Choudhary confirmed that the road is closed as of now as a precautionary measure. Commuters have been advised to avoid travelling on the route until further clearance and remain in touch with traffic control rooms for updates.

Gurez in Bandipora district also received fresh snowfall, covering parts of the area in a white blanket, as the district administration had already advised tourists against visiting the Valley in view of the impending weather conditions.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast widespread rainfall in the plains and moderate to heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the three-day period, with some mountainous areas likely to receive one to two feet of snow.

The Director Meteorological Centre Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said an initial Western Disturbance was bringing light precipitation over isolated higher reaches, while the main weather activity was expected to begin in the early hours of November 12 and continue till the morning of November 14.

"This is a significant weather system. While rainfall will dominate in the plains, we expect moderate snowfall across tourist places, marking the season's first snowfall in Doodhpathri, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda and Kishtwar districts," he said.

He said higher reaches and mountain passes, including Peer Ki Gali, Sinthan Top, Zojila, Razdan Pass, Sadhna Top and Margan Pass, are likely to receive heavy snowfall, with accumulations of one to two feet possible at some locations.

The department has also indicated a 50 per cent possibility of light snowfall or mixed precipitation over the plains of Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipora and adjoining areas.

In view of the forecast, the Bandipora district administration has temporarily prohibited tourists from visiting Gurez Valley and asked those already staying there to plan their departure immediately in coordination with the District Control Room.

Candidates scheduled to appear in the Accounts Assistant written examination on November 15 have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and reach their examination centres before weather conditions deteriorate.

The administration has also advised expectant mothers living in upper reaches, whose expected dates of delivery fall within the next month, to shift to nearby hospitals to ensure timely medical assistance in case snowfall disrupts road connectivity.

Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel towards Gurez and other higher reaches and refrain from organizing social gatherings in vulnerable areas during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the Anantnag district administration has activated its District Emergency Operation Centre round the clock to deal with weather-related emergencies and public grievances.

Departments, including Public Works (R&B), Mechanical Engineering, Revenue, Flood Control, PMGSY, Urban Local Bodies, KPDCL, Jal Shakti and Health and Medical Education, have been directed to take precautionary measures and keep manpower and machinery ready.

The MeT official said that fresh snowfall and the approaching weather system could affect traffic on several important mountain routes, including the Srinagar-Leh highway via Zojila, the Mughal Road and other high-altitude passes.