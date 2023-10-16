Parts Of Kashmir, Ladakh Receive Fresh Snowfall, Plains Lashed By Rains

Srinagar, Oct 16: Parts of Kashmir Valley and Ladakh Union Territory received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains plummeting temperature on Monday.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicts light to moderate rain or snow over higher reaches, very likely at scattered places in J&K on Monday.

Currently, it is overcast with intermittent rain and snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places in J&K, the MET office said.

It said light rain or snowfall over higher reaches was likely in scattered places on October 17. The overall improvement in weather is likely from October 18 onwards, the MeT office said.

There is also a possibility of a significant drop in temperature across Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT office added.

Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Peer Ki Gali on the Shopian-Poonch road received snowfall Monday. Bandipora-Gurez Road was closed for vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure in view of the fresh snowfall.

Drass, the world’s second-coldest place after Siberia, received the season’s first snowfall along with Leh, Kargil, and Sanku in Ladakh Union Territory on Monday. Light to moderate snow showers can also occur in Leh and Kargil districts until tomorrow.

The MeT office has also issued an advisory to the farmers to postpone crop harvesting until October 17.

The inclement weather may temporarily disrupt transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, Sadnatop, etc., the Met office said.

Faizan Arif, an independent weather forecaster, said Monday and Tuesday afternoon, moderate rain and snow showers are expected in most areas of Jammu and Kashmir. A few areas in higher reaches can receive heavy snowfall.

There are chances of snowfall in the ski resort of Gulmarg (85 per cent), the tourist spot of Sonamarg (85 per cent), and Pahalgam (55 per cent).

He said day temperatures, especially today, can stay below 14°C at most places in Kashmir Valley, and a significant drop in day temperatures is expected in the Jammu region as well.

There is a risk of shooting stones or landslides along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, he added.

The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was 8.2°C on Monday, up from 8.6°C a day ago.

The tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in South Kashmir had a low of 3.8°C against 4.5°C the previous night, Kokernag had a low of 7.2°C against 7.3°C the previous night, and the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.2°C against 2.8°C a day ago, the MeT office said.