Fresh Snowfall Blankets Wari La Pass In Ladakh Amid Summer

Leh, July 22: Fresh snowfall was recorded at Wari La Pass along the Nubra–Pangong route in Ladakh on Wednesday, underscoring the region’s unique high-altitude climate where snowfall can occur even during the peak summer season.

The snowfall transformed the mountain pass into a white landscape, with fresh snow covering sections of the road and surrounding peaks. The development came as weather conditions changed rapidly at the high-altitude pass, leading to a sharp drop in temperature.

Wari La, situated at an elevation of over 17,000 feet above sea level, is known for its unpredictable weather, where sunshine can quickly give way to snowfall or rain even during the summer months.

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The fresh spell of snowfall served as a reminder of the challenging weather conditions that prevail across Ladakh’s mountain passes, particularly during periods of changing atmospheric conditions.

Authorities advised motorists and tourists travelling along the Nubra–Pangong route to exercise caution, remain updated about weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of poor visibility or slippery road conditions.

Despite the snowfall, no immediate reports of road closure or disruption to traffic were received. (KNT)