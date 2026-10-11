Fresh, proximate security threat justifies PSA detention: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the preventive detention of a Rajouri resident under the Public Safety Act (PSA), holding that fresh and proximate material indicating a threat to the security of the State provides a reasonable basis for preventive detention, provided constitutional and statutory safeguards are duly complied with.

Justice Shahzad Azeem, while dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by Qaisar Sajjad Mir alias Ranga, a resident of Old Thannamandi in Rajouri district, observed that courts cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the detaining authority once the procedural requirements prescribed under law have been scrupulously followed.

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The petitioner, presently lodged in Central Jail, Kotbhalwal, Jammu, had challenged detention order No. DMR/PSA/02 of 2026 dated February 24, 2026, issued by the District Magistrate, Rajouri, under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

The detention order had been issued to prevent the petitioner from allegedly engaging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State. The petitioner challenged the detention primarily on the grounds that the material relied upon by the detaining authority had not been supplied to him, the grounds of detention were not communicated in a language understood by him and he had been deprived of an effective opportunity to make a representation against his detention.

It was further contended that the detention order suffered from non-application of mind and that no live and proximate link existed between the alleged activities of the petitioner and the necessity for preventive detention. The petitioner also claimed that the FIRs relied upon by the authorities were registered against his father rather than against him.

The respondents, however, maintained that all constitutional and statutory safeguards had been complied with and that the detention was based on a comprehensive dossier, surveillance reports, preventive action reports, intelligence inputs and other relevant material.

After examining the detention record, the Court found that 67 leaves comprising the detention order, grounds of detention and supporting documents had been supplied to the detenue against proper acknowledgment.

The Court further noted that the documents had been read over and explained to the detenue in Urdu/Hindi and that he had been duly informed of his right to make a representation.

Justice Shahzad Azeem observed that the detaining authority had independently applied its mind to fresh, proximate and sufficiently particularised material demonstrating an imminent threat to the security of the State.

The Court noted that the detention record contained details of preventive proceedings initiated against the petitioner in October 2024, May 2025 and February 2026, besides surveillance reports and daily diary entries.

Referring to the constitutional safeguards under Articles 21 and 22(5) of the Constitution, the Court held that the petitioner had been supplied with the relevant material and afforded an opportunity to make an effective representation against his detention.

The Court also noted that the detention had been examined by the Advisory Board and subsequently confirmed by the Government under Section 17(1) of the Public Safety Act.

The Court held that preventive detention need not necessarily relate to the commission of a criminal offence and may be ordered where the material available with the detaining authority establishes a reasonable apprehension of activities prejudicial to the security of the State.

Justice Shahzad Azeem further observed that where recent activities attributed to a detenue establish a live and proximate connection with threats to State security, such material provides a reasonable basis for invoking preventive detention provisions.

The Court held that once the procedural requirements under the Public Safety Act and the constitutional mandate of Article 22(5) have been complied with, judicial interference with the subjective satisfaction of the detaining authority is not warranted merely on the basis of a different assessment of the material.

Rejecting the petitioner's reliance on various judicial precedents, the Court observed that those judgments were distinguishable on facts, as the detenue in the present case had been informed of his rights, supplied the relevant documents and given an opportunity to submit a representation.

The High Court ultimately held that no illegality, procedural irregularity or violation of constitutional or statutory safeguards had been established in the issuance of the detention order. Accordingly, the Court dismissed the habeas corpus petition.