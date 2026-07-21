Fresh Landslides Disrupt Jammu-Srinagar Highway; Restoration Work Underway At Multiple Locations

Jammu, Jul 21: Fresh landslides and mudslides triggered by incessant rainfall disrupted traffic movement along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday, with restoration work underway at multiple vulnerable locations as the region continued to witness intense monsoon activity.

Officials said heavy rainfall in Udhampur and Ramban districts triggered mudslides and shooting stones at several locations in the uphill stretch of the highway, particularly near Sharda Mata Mandir and Thara, posing a serious risk to commuters and slowing down restoration efforts.

Road clearance teams, assisted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), traffic police and other concerned agencies, have been deployed to remove debris and restore smooth movement on the strategic highway. Commuters have been advised to check the latest traffic advisories before undertaking their journey.

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Meanwhile, another landslide was reported from the Nograta Saldhar area of Rajouri district, where the continuous spell of rain triggered the sliding of mud and rocks, affecting local connectivity. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The latest incidents come as the Meteorological Department issued a very heavy rainfall alert for several districts of the Jammu region, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The districts placed under the alert include Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, where adverse weather conditions are expected to persist over the coming hours.

Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly through landslide-prone stretches and hilly roads. Residents have also been urged to stay away from rivers, streams and other flood-prone areas, while strictly following advisories issued by the district administrations and disaster management authorities.

The ongoing wet spell has already caused widespread damage across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts damaging houses, agricultural land, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure over the past few days.

Emergency response agencies remain on alert, while restoration teams continue to monitor vulnerable locations to ensure the timely reopening of roads and the safety of commuters. (KNT)