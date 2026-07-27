Fresh Landslide Blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway; Doda Bridge Closed For Safety Inspection

Jammu, Jul 27: A fresh landslide on Monday blocked the 250-km Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Udhampur district, while the main bridge in the Doda district was temporarily closed to vehicular movement after suspected cracks triggered a safety inspection, officials said.

A massive landslide struck the strategic Jammu–Srinagar National Highway at Dewal in the Udhampur district early Monday, forcing authorities to suspend vehicular traffic from both directions, a traffic department official said.

He said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had deployed men and machinery to clear the debris and restore traffic at the earliest.

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"Commuters are advised to avoid travelling on the highway until it is declared safe and reopened for traffic, as there is a risk of further landslides and shooting stones. People are also urged not to pay heed to rumours and to rely only on updates issued through the Traffic Police's official social media handles for the latest road status," the spokesman said.

However, officials said a fresh batch of 3,823 Amarnath pilgrims, travelling in a 140-vehicle convoy to the Baltal base camp under tight security, was allowed to cross the affected stretch after authorities restored one-way traffic on the highway.

Officials said normal traffic would resume once the second tube becomes operational within the next few hours. They said the temporary suspension of vehicular traffic was intended to enable the restoration agency to carry out the work swiftly and without any disruption.

Traffic on the highway had resumed on Sunday after remaining suspended for three days due to multiple landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rainfall. However, following the passage of the Amarnath Yatra convoy, vehicular movement was once again suspended for almost the entire day to facilitate landslide clearance operations in the Gangroo area along the Ramban–Banihal stretch.

Authorities closed the Pul Doda bridge late Sunday night after reports of visible cracks raised safety concerns.

Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Anil Mehra said an inspection by engineers found that the markings were not structural cracks but were likely caused by concrete overlap at shuttering joints during construction.

"There were speculations that cracks had developed on the bridge (following recent heavy rainfall). As a precautionary measure and from a safety point of view, we closed it to vehicular traffic during the night. After a detailed inspection this (Monday) morning, our initial assessment indicates that these are not structural cracks," he said.

He said an expert team from Design Inspection and Quality Control had also been called in to independently assess the bridge and conduct quality checks to ensure there were no structural defects.

"Once the bridge is certified as safe, it will be reopened for vehicular traffic. At present, traffic has been diverted through the alternate Ganpat bridge. If the expert team identifies any defect, it will be rectified immediately before the bridge is reopened," he said. (Agencies)