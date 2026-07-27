Fresh land subsidence cuts off Gool Sub-Division, BRO launches restoration work

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 26: Fresh land subsidence triggered by monsoon rains has once again forced the closure of the vital Ramban-Gool Road at Parnote in Ramban district, cutting off Gool Sub-Division and several adjoining areas from the district headquarters.

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Officials said the road was closed after the ground began sinking again, rendering the affected stretch unsafe for vehicular movement. As a precautionary measure, traffic has been suspended for all type of vehicles until the damaged section is assessed and declared safe.

The closure has snapped the only road link connecting Gandhri Block and several parts of Gool Sub-Division with Ramban town, causing inconvenience to commuters, students, government employees, patients and traders.

The same stretch witnessed a major land subsidence on April 25, 2024, resulting in a prolonged road closure. Following extensive restoration work by General Reserve Engineer Force, the route was reopened for light passenger vehicles on May 28, 2024.

However, continuous monsoon rainfall has triggered fresh subsidence at the vulnerable site, forcing the authorities to halt traffic once again to prevent any untoward incident.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and full-scale restoration work will continue subject to fair weather conditions and the stability of the affected slope.

A Border Roads Organisation officer said that restoration work on the damaged road stretch has been started.

"Men and machinery were deployed at the site to clear the affected portion and restore connectivity at the earliest, provided weather conditions remain favourable," he informed.

Authorities have advised the commuters to avoid the route until further notice and appealed to the public to respect restrictions for safety.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, ACR Ramban, Shokat Hayat Mattoo and SSP Ramban, Arun Gupta visited the affected area to access the situation.