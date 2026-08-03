Fresh killings belie claims that terrorism has ended, bring killers forth: Farooq

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that the recent killings of two migrant labourers and a policeman in separate South Kashmir terror attacks belied claims that militancy has ended in Jammu and Kashmir, urging authorities to identify the perpetrators and "bring the killers forth."

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Speaking to reporters in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, Abdullah said the attacks contradicted official claims that terrorism had ended in the region.

"A policeman has been killed and now these labourers have also been killed. You said terrorism has ended. If it has ended, who are these killers? Bring them forth so that we all see and the world can see," he said.

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He also questioned how the attackers were able to strike despite repeated claims that the borders were fully secured. "Where did they come from? The border is completely under control. Who killed them?" he asked.

Referring to government claims that the security situation had improved since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019; Abdullah said the continuing attacks showed the situation has not changed and again called for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

"People say the situation has changed and boast about it all over the world. We say, return our statehood. Why don't you give it to us?" he said.

On Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the NC chief called its people "our brothers" and urged the United Nations to look into their condition. "They are also our brothers. They are suffering. We ask the United Nations to pay attention and see their condition. But everyone is quiet. Nothing is happening from any country," he said, adding, "Our country says it is ours, but they do not even talk about it,"

Responding to criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over his remarks, Abdullah said they were pursuing their own politics."They have their own politics. They have to run their own politics. They are the ones who are destroying Jammu and Kashmir," he asked.

The NC chief said the elected Jammu and Kashmir Government was trying its best to address public issues despite the region remaining a Union Territory, where key powers were with the Lieutenant Governor.

"We are trying our best despite it being a UT and everything being in the hands of the LG. We are doing whatever we can to reduce the hardships of the people," he said.

On the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which has left thousands of fruit-laden trucks stranded, Abdullah said he hoped traffic would resume soon. "They will also go. Why are you worried? We should be patient. The day we have patience and endurance, everything will be fine," he said.