Fresh guidelines to regulate release of budget

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has issued fresh guidelines to regulate the release of the balance budget allocation and expenditure during the financial year 2026-27 to ensure timely execution of works, optimal use of funds and prevent a year-end rush in spending.

As per a circular issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, the balance allocation for any work will be released only after at least 80 per cent of the previously released funds have been utilised, as reflected on the BEAMS portal and Treasury accounts.

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Administrative Departments have been directed to immediately submit proposals for release of the remaining funds once the prescribed utilisation level is achieved.

The circular also provides that where works included in the Annual Action Plan (AAP) 2026-27 and uploaded on BEAMS have been completed, the Finance Department may release the remaining allocation, subject to submission of corresponding bills to the Treasury within 15 days.

Failure to meet the timeline may result in withdrawal of the released funds, with any subsequent release requiring fresh consideration.

Departments have also been asked to closely monitor the pace of expenditure to avoid delays in project execution.

The Finance Department further directed that expenditure during the last quarter of the financial year (January-March 2027) shall not exceed 25 per cent of the Budget Estimates under each object head or work, except with prior approval in cases involving unavoidable contractual, statutory or court-mandated liabilities.