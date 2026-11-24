Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 24: Fresh forest fires were reported along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, even as efforts continued for the third consecutive day to contain the blaze in the neighbouring Balakote sector, officials said.

No casualties had been reported in the fires so far.

The fire had initially broken out in the Lanjote forest area of Balakote, ahead of the border fence, on Sunday evening.

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Despite sustained efforts to contain the blaze, flames continued to spread through the forest, damaging trees and other vegetation in the affected area, the officials said.

Fresh fires were reported from Gohlad Top and Chajjla Patri forest areas of the Mendhar sector on Tuesday morning, adding to concerns over the spread of the blazes across forest areas along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

The difficult terrain and inaccessible location of the affected areas prevented the deployment of fire tenders. Personnel instead used fire beaters to control the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further, they said.

Security has been strengthened in the affected sectors, with security forces maintaining heightened vigilance and keeping a close watch on the situation.

Additional alertness has been maintained along vulnerable stretches to prevent any possible attempt by terrorists to exploit the situation and infiltrate this side of the border, the officials said.

They said security personnel are closely monitoring the forest areas and adjoining LoC stretches, particularly in view of the difficult terrain and reduced visibility caused by smoke and flames. (Agencies)