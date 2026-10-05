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Home / Latest News / Fresh Departmental Inquiry Ordered Against JE In Corruption Case

Fresh Departmental Inquiry Ordered Against JE In Corruption Case

JAMMU, Oct 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a fresh departmental inquiry against Junior Engineer (REW) Arshad Amin, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a corruption case registered in 2021. The Public Works (R&B) Department rejected...

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Daily Excelsior
11:49 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a fresh departmental inquiry against Junior Engineer (REW) Arshad Amin, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a corruption case registered in 2021.

The Public Works (R&B) Department rejected the earlier inquiry report submitted by the Assistant Commissioner Development, Kishtwar, terming it unsatisfactory, and decided to proceed with the charge memorandum already served on Amin by the Rural Development Department.

As per an order, Shivangi Gupta has been appointed as the new Inquiry Officer and Suresh Bharti as the Presenting Officer, with directions to complete the inquiry within one month.

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